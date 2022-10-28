NFL Key Matchups in Week Eight

Week eight of the NFL season kicked off last night with the Baltimore Ravens defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22. Here are some of the key matchups to lookout for, as week eight continues on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

The Steelers have lost two of their last three games, losing 16-10 to the Miami Dolphins last week. Quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett have nearly identical stats this season, with Pickett having a slightly better completion percentage and Trubisky with one more touchdown. Pickett started against Miami in week seven.

The Eagles rushing and passing game is explosive, with multiple playmakers on the field. Philadelphia is the sole team that remains undefeated and quarterback Jalen Hurts leads the charge. Hurts has over 1,500 yards passing this season and six touchdowns.

Between Hurts and running back Miles Sanders alone, the two hold 778 of the teams’ 936 rushing yards. Their receiving core in DaVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert have been primary targets for Hurts. The three have amassed 1,257 of the team’s 1,514 receiving yards.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Chicago Bears (3-4) at Dallas Cowboys (5-2)

The Dallas Cowboys currently sit in third place in a tough NFC East division. Quarterback Dak Prescott returned to the field last week against the Detroit Lions and he led the team to a win. He completed 19 of 25 passes for 207 yards and one touchdown. Prescott hadn’t played since Sept. 11 after suffering a fractured thumb against the Bucs in week one.

The Chicago Bears have lived off their rushing game and quarterback Justin Fields, this season. Between Fields and running backs Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery, the three have 1,136 of the team’s 1,267 rushing yards.

The Cowboys have struggled to protect the quarterback this season, with nine sacks allowed. The Bears have 12 sacks on the season. Pressure on the pocket could be a hidden factor in the game for Chicago.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Green Bay Packers (3-4) at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

The Packers are coming off their third straight loss and their offense has struggled during that stretch. The Packers have had issues finishing out games and securing wins. Last week, Green Bay fell 23-21 to the Washington Commanders.

The Buffalo Bills have lived up to expectations so far this season, with superstars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs leading the offense. The Bills come into the game looking for their fourth straight win.

The Sunday Night Football matchup is set to kickoff at 8:20 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

The San Francisco 49ers have had a disappointing season, but with new running back Christian McCaffery, they’ll look to get back on track. McCaffery, who got his first touches last week, is expected to get a more serious role on the field Sunday. However, receiver Deebo Samuel will not play Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

The Rams have struggled this season. Specifically, Matthew Stafford has had issues with interceptions, throwing eight interceptions on the season. Additionally, he’s had trouble being protected in the pocket, having been sacked 15 times in six games. These problems with Stafford and the offensive line could lead to the Rams suffering their fourth loss of the season.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.