Rams Roll Raiders 28-7

The Santa Fe Raiders lost 28-7 against the Eastside Rams Friday Night. A strong run game and a few big pass plays were too much to handle for the Raiders, as they couldn’t defeat the Rams on their Senior Night.

Early Mistakes

Santa Fe fumbled on their opening possession, giving Eastside excellent field possession. However, the Rams couldn’t convert and immediately went for a field goal. The attempt was no good, and the ball returned to the Raiders. Off the strong running from senior running back Javarous Evans, Santa Fe was approaching Eastside territory until a false start penalty ended their momentum. The raiders punted three players later. A holding call on Eastside took back a 20-yard return.

Eastside Offensive & Defensive Dominance

Following the penalty, Eastside quarterback Holden Johnson heaved the ball downfield to a wide-open Antonio Hubbert, who ran it in for six. A missed extra point made the game 6-0. A Santa Fe three-and-out later caused Eastside to get the ball back. Immediately after, Rams receiver Antoneo Wilson caught a 45-yard lob setting up first and goal at the two-yard line. One play later, Chris Bishop ran it up the middle for a touchdown, extending the Rams lead to 13.

2 yard rushing touchdown by Chris Bishop. Rams lead Raiders 13-0 with 5 minutes left in the first half pic.twitter.com/9EngU4dlqG — Nick VanZandt (@VanzandtNick) October 28, 2022

Another three-and-out by Santa Fe gave the ball back to Eastside. The Rams drove down the field and were stopped before reaching the red zone. Eastside missed the subsequent field goal attempt, and the Raiders regained possession with a few minutes left in the half. Javarous Evans was carrying Santa Fe’s offense with a big run to set up their offense in opponent territory. However, a brutal interception sealed off the Raider’s attempt to gain any momentum entering the half.

Rams defense comes up big and ends the Raiders drive. Half times 13-0. pic.twitter.com/0CJoyGux4x — Nick VanZandt (@VanzandtNick) October 29, 2022

The Rams Running Attack

Eastside got the ball first in the second half and spent most of it on the ground. After a 15-yard rush by Chris Bishop, Bishopp followed it up by going into the endzone for his second touchdown of the night. Eastside now leads Santa Fe, 20-0.

Eastside caps off their seven minute drive with another Chris Bishop TD. 20-0 @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/S5wV5dsZsU — Nick VanZandt (@VanzandtNick) October 29, 2022

Santa Fe’s Comeback Attempt

The Raiders looked to respond to the Eastside’s touchdown, but after an unsuccessful fourth down conversion, the ball was back to the Rams. Santa Fe’s got to the quarterback and knocked him out of the game. The Ram’s backup could not make up the yardage lost and punted it back to the Raiders. KJ Johnson caught a first-down pass on the first play and set the Raiders at midfield.

Following a short run caused a fourth down, Santa Fe chose to go for it; a roughing of the passer penalty moved the Raiders to drive 15-yards for a first down. The offense did nothing with the first down and punted four plays later. A bad snap set back the Eastside’s drive and booted once again. When all hope was lost for the Raiders, a 40-yard prayer was thrown up to Santa Fe receiver Amarion Cason, who mossed the Rams defender for six. A successful PAT made it a two-score game.

Unfortunately for the Raiders, the onside kick was recovered by Eastside. Four straight run plays by Micah Hudson, including a three-yard touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, gave the Rams a three-touchdown lead. Santa Fe ran it as time expired, ending the game with the Eastside Rams winning 28-7.

Eastside plays Gainesville High School next Friday at Citizen Field

Santa Fe plays Fort White next Friday at home.