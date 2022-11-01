Bengals fall to Browns in Cleveland 32-13

On Monday night, the Cleveland Browns earned a much needed victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Browns dominated the game, posting a 32-13 win over its in-state rival on Halloween. The win snapped a four game losing streak for Cleveland and extended Joe Burrow’s losing streak against the Browns. Cleveland is the only AFC North team Burrow has yet to beat.

put the word out pic.twitter.com/HmuK3efSTr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 1, 2022

The Browns were firing on all cylinders Monday night. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for 278 yards and a touchdown on 17 of 22 passing attempts. Brissett also ran for a touchdown that gave the Browns an 18-0 lead early in the third quarter. Wide receiver Amari Cooper had five receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown, and running back Nick Chubb had two touchdowns off of 23 rushing attempts and 101 yards.

The Bengals clearly felt wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s absence, struggling to get the ball downfield. Cincinnati’s offensive line had a hard time protecting Burrow, allowing five sacks. They also failed to create space for running back Joe Mixon, who ended the game with just eight carries for 27 yards.

Low-Scoring First Half

While there was no scoring in the first quarter, the Browns made some impressive plays. Only five minutes into the quarter, Burrow threw an interception which was recovered by A.J. Green. Keeping their momentum, Brissett completed a 37-yard pass to wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, putting them in Bengals territory.

However, the momentum didn’t last long, as Brissett scrambled and was sacked by Trey Hendrickson with eight minutes left in the quarter. The Browns defense returned the favor, as Burrow was sacked by Myles Garrett.

The first touchdown came with five minutes left in the first half as Chubb forced his way into the end zone with a short run and completed the two-point conversion. Before halftime, both quarterbacks fumbled the ball, resulting in a turnover. The Browns managed to squeeze in a field goal before halftime, making the score 11-0 heading into the locker rooms.

Browns Step on the Gas

At the start of the second half, Brissett completed a touchdown to extend the Browns’ lead to 18-0. Just six minutes later, Brissett found Cooper in the end zone, driving their lead up even further. The Bengals first touchdown came early in the fourth quarter with Burrow finding wide receiver Tyler Boyd. Although Burrow managed to make something happen, the extra point from Evan McPherson was no good, making the score 25-6.

Chubb scored his second touchdown of the night halfway through the fourth quarter, breaking through defenders for the last points of the game for the Browns.

Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins finalized the scoring for the night, grabbing the ball out of defender Greedy Williams’ hands and taking it in for a 41-yard touchdown. McPherson completed this extra point, making the final score 32-13.

Up Next

The Bengals (4-4) will welcome the Carolina Panthers (2-6) in week nine with kickoff set for 1 p.m. The Browns have their bye week, but will travel to Miami to face the Dolphins on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.