Nashville Star Mukhtar Wins MLS MVP

Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar has been named MLS’s 2022 MVP. This recognition comes following a fantastic season which included winning MLS’s Golden Boot Award.

MOST. VALUABLE. 🫡 Hany Mukhtar is your 2022 Landon Donovan @MLS MVP pic.twitter.com/QnUEjSfXri — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) November 1, 2022

Mukhtar 2022 Season

Mukhtar was fantastic for Nashville this season, having led MLS in goalscoring. The German forward scored 23 goals for the Tennessee club in 33 matches. Mukhtar also contributed 11 assists, putting him in a tie for ninth place with five other players. Overall, he led the league in total goal contributions with 34.

These goal contributions added up to an almost unbelievable 65.4% of Nashville’s goalscoring this past season. He was crucial to the Tennessee club’s success this season, especially when considering this figure.

Nashville SC finished fourth in MLS’s Western Conference with 50 points. Despite a successful season, Los Angeles Galaxy knocked Nashville out in the opening round of the MLS Playoffs. He played the entire match but was unable to generate anything for his club. Nashville lost 1-0.

Mukhtar won 48.1% of the total vote. In second place was Austin FC’s Sebastian Driussi, who received 16.8% of the total vote.

Hany Mukhtar looking too tough. 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/U4EIzUJ0Hu — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 1, 2022

“For me personally, I feel like Major League Soccer and me with the MVP, it’s such a big honor because they have so many big talents and so many big players in this league,” Mukhtar said in his acceptance speech. “And for me to win these awards means the world. I started when I was 6/7 years old, playing club soccer. I sacrificed my whole life for being a professional soccer player and winning that award is just a dream come true for me.”

Mukhtar and Nashville SC will return next season with high expectations. Mukhtar lamented this, saying he expects to lead the club to trophies soon.