NFL Trade Deadline Recap

With the 2022 NFL trade deadline passing there were a few last-minute deals from teams to bolster an already competitive roster and prepare for the second half of the season. At the same time, other teams gain draft capital for this upcoming draft and future drafts.

Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings traded for TE T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions. Minnesota sends a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick to Detroit. In return, the Vikings will get Hockenson a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Hockenson is one of the premier tight ends in the league and will be looking to make an immediate impact in Minnesota. The Vikings needed to reinforce their tight end room as Irv Smith Jr. was placed on injury reserve due to a high ankle sprain and could miss 8-10 weeks.

Bears

The Chicago Bears traded for WR Chase Claypool from the Pittsburg Steeler in return the Bears will get a 2023 second-round pick. Claypool has been a standout receiver in Pittsburg following the departure of Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Shuster. He will join the new regime in Chicago along with improving second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made two trades right before the deadline trading for star LB Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins sent over a package of picks including a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick, and RB Chase Edmonds. They also traded for RB Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers. This trade fills the gap of their backup runningback that was left by sending away Chase Edmonds.

Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for WR Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. The Jaguars sent over two picks, a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. Ridley is currently serving a season-long suspension for gambling on games in the NFL. Jacksonville added WR Christian Kirk in the off-season and now has a young star in Ridley to add to their WR core.

Shocker: The #Falcons are trading WR Calvin Ridley to the #Jaguars, sources say, in exchange for complex draft compensation that can be worth at maximum a 2023 5th rounder and a 2024 2nd rounder. Ridley is suspended through at least the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/Zk6Yb7U5F3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded for DE Jacob Martin from the New York Jets. Denver gives up a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for the pass rusher and a 2024 fifth-round pick. Denver now looks to reinforce the defense and the hole trading away LB Bradley Chubb has left without giving too much up in the process. This also helps with recently signed DE Randy Gregory now on the injured reserve list.

Another big trade: Denver is dealing LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmkIzrQK5h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Steelers

The Pittsburg Steelers finalized a trade for CB Will Jackson III from the Washington Commanders before the deadline. The Steelers will send a 2025 sixth-round conditional pick. While Washington will send Jackson and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick.

Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a last-minute trade with the Indianapolis Colts acquiring Rb Nyheim Hines. In exchange, the Bills are sending RB Zach Moss along with a 2023 sixth-round conditional pick. The Bills’ one weakness this season if they had any was their running game. QB Josh Allen currently leads the team in rushing.

Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons after trading away WR Calvin Ridley make another move by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Chiefs. In exchange, Kansas City is sending CB Rashad Fenton. This trade gets the Chiefs more draft capital but also frees up $1.4 million in cap space.