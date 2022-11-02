Heat Handle Business Against the Defending Champs

The Miami Heat (3-5) handed the Golden State Warriors (3-5) their third straight loss Tuesday night by a score of 116-109.

Got the Dub pic.twitter.com/1uCgm7uTAA — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 2, 2022

Butler’s Heroics

The defending champion Warriors rolled into town and played a tight game against the Heat. After a back-and-forth night, Golden State entered the fourth quarter with an eight-point lead. Miami was able to fight back and tie the game at 100 at 7:07 left.

The teams went back and forth until the score reached 109-109 at 2:07 in the fourth. On the next Heat possession, Jimmy Butler broke the tie with a three-point play on an and-one layup with 1:48 left.

The next minute of basketball went scoreless. Missed shots and key defensive stops left the ball in Butler’s hands with about 30 seconds left in the game. Up three he had the chance to put the game out of reach with a basket.

Butler dribbled left to the left of the key, pumped faked Klay Thompson and sank what would be the dagger.

Butler is the catalyst of this team. He is the one who carries it when the going gets tough and who it goes to in clutch situations. This game was no different.

The game would finish at a score of 116-109 in favor of Miami. The Heat outscored the Warriors 30-15 in the fourth quarter, getting back in the win column after dropping their last two.

Next Game for the Heat

The Heat have had a sluggish start to the season. A 3-5 record was not what most expected from a team that has went to two conference finals and an NBA Finals in the last three years. It has the opportunity to turn things around and start a winning streak Wednesday against the 2-4 Sacramento Kings.

Miami already played the Kings once this year to finish off its road trip out west on Oct. 29. The Kings beat the Heat that night with a barrage of three-pointers.

The Heat look to get revenge at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.