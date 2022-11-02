Phillies Demolish Astros in Game 3

The Phillies used the long ball early and often, tying a World Series record with five home runs on their way to beat the Astros 7-0 in Game 3.

Power Ball

The Phillies came out hot in the first World Series game in Philadelphia since 2009. With the home crowd already buzzing, NLCS MVP Bryce Harper gave them something to cheer about early. He hit a missile into the right field seats in the bottom of the first. That plated both he and Kyle Schwarber and sent the fans into a frenzy.

BRYCE BOMB WORLD SERIES EDITION pic.twitter.com/OcRG3k404D — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 2, 2022

Ranger Suarez had the start on the bump and was dealing going five scoreless innings and allowed just three hits. On the other hand, Lance McCullers struggled big time for the Astros. He allowed two more solo home runs to Alec Bomb and Brandon Marsh in the bottom of the second. Schwarber added another monster two-run shot in the fifth. Hoskins then added the record-tying fifth home run of the night later that inning.

BALL GO BOOM pic.twitter.com/08JAy9Li2y — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 2, 2022

In the end, the Phillies ended with just two more hits than the Astros with the tallying seven to the Astros five. The difference was over 70% of the Phillies’ hits were homers compared to none for Houston. With a 2-1 series lead the Phillies are in the driver’s seat at the moment.

Looking Ahead in the World Series

The two teams will go at it again Wednesday in Philly for Game 4. The Astros desperately need a victory to avoid going down 3-1 and playing an elimination Game 5, which will be held in Philly Thursday night.

Houston will hand the ball to Cristian Javier who will attempt to slow down the Phillies red hot line up. The Phillies have already hit 22 home runs this post season. The team has also not lost at home so far in the playoffs. They look to start Aaron Nola who started Game 1 on Friday night. The Astros got to Nola early but the Phillies rallied from down 5-0 to get the win.