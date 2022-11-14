Undefeated Eagles host Commanders in Monday Night Football matchup

To conclude Week 10 of the NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) host the Washington Commanders (4-5) in a Monday Night Football matchup. Earlier in the season, the Eagles beat the Commanders 24-8.

The Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles remain the last undefeated team in the league this season and are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. The team’s eighth win came from a victory over the Houston Texans in Week 9.

In this win, the Eagles got off to a slow start and went into halftime tied with the Texans at 14. Philadelphia, however, shifted the momentum in the second half to secure the win.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson recorded his fifth interception, a career-high, in order to put the Eagles ahead in the third.

CJ Gardner Johnson now has an interception in four straight games and five total on the season. He leads the NFL. pic.twitter.com/Pq3n6NOpL5 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 4, 2022

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, also put on a stellar performance, throwing for 243 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles will look to continue its winning streak against the Commanders in this Monday Night Football matchup.

The Washington Commanders

The Commanders will look to bounce back after narrowly falling to the Minnesota Vikings last week 20-17. Limiting errors will be key to the Commander’s success in this NFC East showdown against the Eagles.

In their most previous matchup against the Vikings, the teams were tied with less than two minutes to go. An unnecessary roughness call on defensive tackle John Ridgeway cost the Commanders the game, as the Vikings ran out the clock and secured a field goal.

With Philadelphia leading the league with 18 takeaways, it is essential the Commanders limit turnovers.

Washington’s top defender Chase Young suffered a torn ACL a year ago. While he returned to practice earlier this month, he will not be activated in time to play against the Eagles.

The #Commanders are not activating star pass-rusher Chase Young off IR for tonight's game against the #Eagles, source said. Young, coming back from an ACL tear, is close to being ready and there is a real chance he makes his debut next week if all goes well at practice this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 14, 2022

This game serves as a rematch from the Eagle’s 24-8 win over the Commanders in week three. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m.