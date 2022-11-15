TCU Finally Earned Bragging Rights in Texas

TCU, or “Too Cold University,” has stayed undefeated with a 10-0 record thus far in the college football season. At the beginning of the season, the team was predicted to finish seventh in the Big 12 season polls, but it is proving everyone wrong. The Horned Frogs now sit as the College Football Playoff Committee’s No. 4 ranked team.

The Horn Frogs are Taking Over

Football plays a major role in Texas culture. Whether it’s cheering for the Dallas Cowboys or for your local high school, this state brings the energy. Over the weekend, the Longhorns hosted the Horned Frogs to see who could take home the King of Texas title. TCU was able to clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game, leaving the field with a 17-10 victory. Sonny Dykes, leading the one of only four undefeated teams left in the CFP hunt, thought it was a shocking game.

The Rankings

CFP rankings come out Tuesday, but TCU will likely stay there this week. Convincing wins from No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 3 Michigan, leaves Texas with a heavy amount of pressure for their next two regular season games. They play Baylor on the road and Iowa State at home. Considering the way TCU’s defense played on Saturday, the team is favored to win both games. This is what Coach Dykes had to say about moving forward.

Coming in from a 5-7 season last year, fans are excited to see if the Horned Frogs will be able to pull off an undefeated season. One interesting thing about the team: seven of TCU’s 10 wins have been by 10 points or fewer. The team seems to be following the pattern of having big plays that turn the tables in an instant. TCU’s defense has leapt from No. 116 to No. 34 but is still over-powered by its offense.

The team can thank running back Kendre Miller for a game-changing 75-yard touchdown run against Texas.

Kendre Miller made one cut and hit the paydirt 😤 pic.twitter.com/dcWoQfrxj4 — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2022

Miller knows how to run hard and finished with 138 yards on 21 carries.

TCU will continue to fight for its final four spot Saturday, Nov. 19 when they face the Baylor Bears at noon.