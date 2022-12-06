Magic Fall to Bucks 109-102

On Monday night, the Orlando Magic fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in a 109-102 loss. The Magic will fall to 5-20 on the season, and the Bucks will improve to 17-6.

Franz Wagner posted 25 points, Paolo Banchero checked all the boxes with 20 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Markelle Fultz scored a season-best 20 points. Although they tried, the Orlando Magic came up short to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday’s loss.

fought 'til the end pic.twitter.com/988HFaIGpn — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 6, 2022

Milwaukee Dominates

Milwaukee started off slow but efforts led by Giannis and Jrue Holiday helped the team pick up the pace. The Bucks buckled down as the first quarter went on, taking a 30-21 lead. Through the second quarter, the Bucks kept sinking threes which allowed them to keep their lead through the half. Coming out of the half, the Bucks extended their lead, pushing further ahead of the Magic 88-72 as the last period began.

Orlando took advantage of the Bucks’ shooting through the fourth quarter. This allowed Orlando to make it a four-point game with just two minutes remaining. Then, Giannis took over and sealed this one away to avoid an embarrassing loss for a Bucks team that had its big three players active.

Close Fourth Quarter

With the Bucks up by 19 with 1:52 left in the third quarter, it looked like they had their 12th straight win over the Magic. However, the Magic kept fighting back—they shifted the momentum with a huge run midway through the fourth quarter.

After Terrence Ross’ three-pointer that got Orlando within four, Antetokounmpo was called for a charge. At that point, it seemed Milwaukee was close to letting go of what seemed to be an easy win on the road.

The referees took themselves over to the replay center, where the ruling was overturned. Giannis was able to get to the line and hit one of two free throws. More importantly, the Magic’s run was over, and the Bucks were able to come out with a victory.

Up Next

The Orlando Magic will host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

This game was the first of a five-game home team streak for the Magic. Orlando has played much better at home this season, and if the fourth quarter effort can be replicated, the Magic may soon return to the win column.