CFB Awards Announced

The 2022 College Football Awards featured multiple big names Thursday night. The NCAA handed out many of college football’s most prestigious awards, including player of the year and quarterback of the year.

Here’s a look at some of Thursday’s award-winners.

Williams Walks Away with Major Awards

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, one of four Heisman Trophy candidates, was one of the headliners Thursday night. The sophomore walked away with the Walter Camp and Maxwell Awards.

Williams was presented the Maxwell Award recognizing him as player of the year.

“You wanted the best, you got it” 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… 2022 Maxwell Award Winner. 𝐇𝐞 𝐢𝐬… Caleb Williams. 😤✌️ pic.twitter.com/RI1wsi2l7Z — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 9, 2022

The Maxwell Award is voted by sportscasters, sportswriters, head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club, and is given to the most outstanding player in the nation.

As a Heisman trophy finalist, Williams may not be done racking up hardware. Despite not winning most outstanding quarterback, Williams is the favorite to win college football’s most prestigious award. The Heisman Trophy presentation is Saturday night.

TCU Well-Represented

Multiple TCU players and coaches walked away with hardware Thursday after a tremendous regular season.

Quarterback Max Duggan, another of the four Heisman finalists, was awarded the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the best quarterback in the nation. Duggan was a key contributor throughout the year and has led the Horned Frogs to the College Football Playoff. Furthermore, he will have the opportunity to be only the second Heisman winner in TCU history.

The best passer in all of college football! 🎯 TCU's Max Duggan threw for over 3,000 yards and scored 36 total TDs this season! pic.twitter.com/IMzRt7J0dp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 9, 2022

Head coach Sonny Dykes won the Home Depot Coach of the Year award. Dykes, in his first year with TCU, has exceeded all expectations. He led a group that was one game away from winning the Big 12 Championship as an undefeated team. Offensive coordinator Garrett Riley also walked away with hardware, winning the Frank Broyles Award as the nation’s best assistant coach.

Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award, which is won by the nation’s most outstanding defensive back.

While the Horned Frogs excelled at the 2022 College Football Awards, all eyes remain on the CFP. They will take on No. 2 Michigan in the CFP Semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Will Anderson Jr. Back-to-Back

For the second straight year, Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. was awarded the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in the nation. Anderson also won the Bronko Nagurski and Lombardi Awards.

The 2022 Bednarik Award has been awarded to Alabama's Will Anderson Jr pic.twitter.com/KoGialQm1B — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 9, 2022

Anderson won the Bednarik Award last year while leading a strong Alabama defense to a SEC Championship victory and National Championship berth. However, he will not have the opportunity to avenge the National Championship loss, as the Crimson Tide narrowly missed the CFP.

Instead, Alabama will take on Kansas State in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31.

Other Notable Awards

Doak Walker Award (National Running Back Award) – Bijan Robinson, Texas

Fred Biletnikoff Award (Outstanding Receiver) – Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

John Mackey Award (Outstanding Tight End) – Brock Bowers, Georgia

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (Outstanding Senior Quarterback) – Max Duggan, TCU

Lou Groza Award (Collegiate Place-Kicker Award) – Christopher Dunn, NC State

Ray Guy Award (Outstanding Punter) – Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Dick Butkus Award (Outstanding Linebacker) – Jack Campbell, Iowa