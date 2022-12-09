Bucs Face 49ers in San Fran

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to San Francisco to face Brock Purdy and the 49ers for their Week 14 matchup on Sunday.

Buccaneers

The Bucs are coming off of a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints in Week 13.

Down 16-3 with 5:34 remaining in the fourth quarter, Brady led back-to-back touchdown drives. Both of those passes were to first-year players. Tight end Cade Otton caught the first pass to cut the Saints lead to 16-10 with three minutes remaining. Then, running back Rachaad White hauled in the six-yard game-winner with just three seconds remaining. Ryan Succop’s extra point secured the one point win for Tampa Bay.

Linebacker Lavonte David led the Bucs defensively with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

The 49ers

The 49ers also found success in Week 13. They defeated the Miami Dolphins 33-17 at home.

With starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo leaving the game early due to a foot injury, the 49ers looked to rookie Brock Purdy to step up and get the job done.

Despite being the 2022 NFL Draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” Purdy played far from a rookie quarterback. The 22-year-old completed 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

Following the game, it was learned that Garoppolo’s foot injury will keep him out for the rest of the regular season. However, he does not need surgery, so there is still a chance he could return for the playoffs.

Purdy will get his first start under center on Sunday.

Comparing the Two: Brady vs Purdy

Week 14 brings a lopsided matchup that will put 45-year old Brady up against the 22-year-old rookie Purdy.

Brady was drafted in 2000 in the sixth round and 199th overall. When he was drafted, Purdy was just three months old. Purdy was drafted in 2022 in the seventh round going 262nd overall. He was the final pick of the draft. All eyes will be on the rookie to see if he can beat one of the greatest players to ever do it, on Sunday.

Kickoff is set in the Bay Area for 4:25 p.m.