Florida head coach Billy Napier watches from the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Florida Names Captains for Las Vegas Bowl

Jolie Katzen December 16, 2022 College Football, Gators Football, SEC 8 Views

Florida has named its captains for their matchup against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.  The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET in Sin City.

Instead of bringing four captains like usual, the Gators named just two captains: linebacker Amari Burney and offensive lineman Richard Gouraige.

The game against the Beavers will be the last game the pair of fifth-years play with the Gators.

Amari Burney
Florida safety Amari Burney (30) celebrates with linebacker Ventrell Miller, left, and tight end Lucas Kull, right, after he blocked a Colorado State punt that led to a Florida touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Burney started with the Gators in 2018.  For the third consecutive year, he played in all of Florida’s contests, and he finished the regular season with a career-high 71 tackles.  Coming into the season with just six tackles for loss during his first four seasons, he finished the year with nine tackles for loss and four sacks.

Both Burney and Gouriage are ready to take a leadership role for their final game.  Gouriage, instead of sitting out of the game to prepare for the draft, said that he’s excited to play one last time with his “brothers.”

Tags

About Jolie Katzen

Jolie Katzen is a fourth-year Journalism major with a focus on sports media at the University of Florida.

Check Also

Several Gators enter transfer portal; Dexter to play in bowl game

A number of Florida Gators have officially entered the transfer portal following its opening on …

© 2022 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties