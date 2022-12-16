Florida Names Captains for Las Vegas Bowl

Florida has named its captains for their matchup against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET in Sin City.

Instead of bringing four captains like usual, the Gators named just two captains: linebacker Amari Burney and offensive lineman Richard Gouraige.

The game against the Beavers will be the last game the pair of fifth-years play with the Gators.

Burney started with the Gators in 2018. For the third consecutive year, he played in all of Florida’s contests, and he finished the regular season with a career-high 71 tackles. Coming into the season with just six tackles for loss during his first four seasons, he finished the year with nine tackles for loss and four sacks.

Both Burney and Gouriage are ready to take a leadership role for their final game. Gouriage, instead of sitting out of the game to prepare for the draft, said that he’s excited to play one last time with his “brothers.”