Dooley’s Grades (Florida vs Oregon St)

Pat Dooley December 17, 2022 Dooley, Feature Sports News 104 Views

Pat Dooley grades the Gators after a game where you probably should have averted your eyes.

 

OFFENSE Less than F

First half: We knew that the offense would struggle without Anthony Richardson, but we didn’t think it would be that bad. Florida managed all of two yards in the second quarter and the Gators blew two chances to score in the first quarter.

Second half: Florida upped it to five yards in the third quarter. Once this Oregon State defense figured out what Jack Miller could and could not do effectively, the game was over. They crowded the box and took the run away.

For the game: And in doing so, the Beavers were able to hold Florida to the fewest rushing yards the Gators have managed this season. Obviously, they missed their All-American right guard, but they also didn’t have the running threat at quarterback

 

DEFENSE C-

First half: For this defense, only allowing 185 yards was a victory. Oregon State might have done Florida a favor by inserting senior Tristan Gebbia at quarterback after the second series. The Gators also got a break when Damien Martinez left early with a shoulder injury.

Second half: It didn’t matter who was in there. To be honest, the game was over once Oregon State got to 17 points. And that drive was a collection of bad penalties and bad reads.

For the game: This wasn’t on the defense, but it didn’t help things out. This group goes into the history books for giving up the most yards and most points in the history of the program. Ventrell Miller or no Ventrell Miller, this was a bad defense all season.

 

SPECIAL TEAMS D-

First half: I’ve been screaming for a big play by the special teams all season and we finally saw one when Jordan Young blocked a field goal at the end of the half. And Jeremy Crawshaw was excellent again. But another missed field goal kept Florida off the board.

Second half: And then, it got worse. The fake punt after getting a three-and-out to start the half was probably the biggest play of the game if there can be a play of the game when it ended up 30-3. Then, there was the blocked punt, which appeared to be a total screw-up by everybody.

For the game: So is that the deal? The special teams are only allowed to make one good play and then have to balance it with a bunch of bad ones? Crawshaw did have a great night punting the ball except, of course, the one he didn’t get off.

 

OVERALL F

And the “F” is not for Florida. This was a team you always thought would have a chance against anybody, but that was because of the quarterback. This game, no chance. It’s a bad way to end the season with three straight losses and two of your three worst rushing totals of the year. Let’s all hope that everyone had a great time in Vegas because nobody in the Gator Nation watching enjoyed that one.

 

