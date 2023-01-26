Florida Gymnastics looks to beat rival Georgia

Share Facebook

The Gators gymnastics team is unstoppable as they aim to wrap up January with their sixth win with no losses. Florida hosts the Georgia Bulldogs for their Alumni Night Friday at 5:45 p.m.

Not only is it a special night with alumna in the crowd, but the Gators are looking to beat the SEC regular season unbeaten streak record. A win against Georgia would give UF the win. The last time the Gators lost in the regular season was February 22, 2019, against the Bulldogs.

Thank you #Gators fans!

Friday's meet 🆚 Georgia is sold out! 🎟️

7⃣th consecutive sellout for 🐊🤸‍♀️ Check Gator TicketExchange to buy tickets other fans can't use Friday

🔗 https://t.co/tvqrkH3tSK#GoGators | 🐊🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NtbePp5U2V — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) January 24, 2023

Last meeting vs. Georgia

The Gators and the Bulldogs have met every season since the start of the program. UGA is Florida’s most frequent opponent.

The last time these rivals met was January 21 of last year and it was Florida’s first road meet. It was a close meet with the Gators winning 196.975 to 194.475. That night, Florida won all events but floor exercise.

There were no 10s for the Gators that night, but there were near perfect scores. Trinity Thomas and Leanne Wong had marks of 9.975 in the uneven bars and Nya Reed had a 9.95 in vault.

The only 10 of the night was by Rachel Baumann on floor for the Bulldogs. Baumann is a new Gator this season after transferring from UGA.

Although the Gators won, Ellie Lazzari and Halley Taylor suffered Achilles tendon tears last year at the meet. Lazzari’s injury occurred in the warm up while Taylor suffered during her opening tumbling pass. Both have returned for this season.

Last week win against the Tide

Last week, Florida triumphed for their first road meet of the season against the then No.11 University of Alabama Crimson Tide. The Gators won 197.325 to 196.45.

Trinity Thomas, Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong all had an all-around sweep. Thomas also had her third consecutive vault title and second consecutive floor title. DiCello earned a 9.925 to take the balance beam title. DiCello also shared the uneven bars title with Thomas, earning 9.925.

The meet was the Gators third consecutive dual win in Tuscaloosa.

The Bulldogs won’t be deterred as they are headed to Gainesville with a win in their pocket. Georgia beat the Kentucky Wildcats 197.225 to 196.575, which was a season best. Freshman Naya Howard won the all-around and vault.

Both Kayla DiCello and Georgia’s Soraya Hawthorne received SEC weekly honors after last week’s meets.