Freshman Sprinter Ramiah Elliott Talks Gator Track

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gator women’s track and field team is off to a great start after bringing home 10 of the 13 titles earned at its first track meet of the season, the Clemson Invitational. This isn’t a surprise as the defending NCAA track and field champions have a stellar roster and it keeps getting better.

Freshman sprinter Ramiah Elliott made her debut with the Gators as they swept the women’s 300m event. She ran alongside junior sprinter Talitha Diggs and sophomore Laila Owens. Elliott placed third with a time of 38.53.

Early Start in Youth Sports

Like many rising star athletes, Elliott participated in several youth sports before committing to track and field. The 6-foot tall Indianapolis native said she played basketball in high school until her junior year. Elliott also said she played volleyball in middle school.

Ultimately, her decision to be a track sprinter came down to her mother’s eye for talent.

Difference between High School and College Track

With only one meet under her belt so far, Elliott still notices a few differences between high school and college track and field.

The biggest difference– academics.

Besides academics, Elliott said that she’s never trained with weights, which was new to her. She said college track and field requires more training, but she doesn’t mind because its going to help her succeed throughout the season.

On Coach Mike Holloway

Gator track and field head coach Mike Holloway has been leading the Gators to countless titles and broken records since 2003.

When it comes to coach Holloway, Elliott has nothing but good things to say about her newfound coach. Elliott said he’s always pushing his athlete’s to reach their greatest potential.

As a coach and a mentor, Holloway has fostered a family-like culture with the Gators track and field team. This, Elliott said, helped her in selecting the Florida Gators as her home away from home.