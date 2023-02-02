Florida Gators prep for Auburn Invitational

Share Facebook

The Florida swim and dive team has their last chance to race this weekend before SEC Championships. On Friday, the Gators will send 20 athletes to compete until Sunday at the Auburn Invitational at the James E. Martin Aquatic Center.

Back at it this weekend 👊🐊 📍Auburn Last Chance

🗓 Feb. 3-5#GoGators pic.twitter.com/tQwokYRrlA — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) January 31, 2023

Last chance for Florida

The Gators are coming off an impressive sweep against state rival Florida State on Jan. 20. This was their fourth sweep of the season. The women’s team won 191-103 while the men’s team secured a 179-118 win. The Gators won 28 of the 32 events of the meet. The Seminoles only won the men’s 100 and 200 backstroke, women’s 100 butterfly and men’s 400 IM.

Among the athletes headed to Auburn, Alabama, are Cameron Abaqueta, who earned the title of SEC Freshman of the Week on Jan. 17. Jack VanDeusen will compete this weekend with the 34th fastest 1650 freestyle time in the country this season with a 15:05.04. Also, 2020 Tokyo Olympian Amro Al-Wir and 2020 Olympic Trials qualifier Brennan Gravley will be competing at Auburn as well. Gravley also secured a B-cut time in the 1650 free against the Seminoles.

The Gators currently have 21 B-cut times prior to Auburn.

Athletes earning A-cut times are automatically invited to the NCAA National Championships and the remaining spots are filled with B-cut swimmers until each event has the same number of entries.

This is the final meet before Florida faces the league for SEC Championships, which will be held at College Station, Texas, from Feb. 14-18. NCAA Championships for women will be hosted by Tennessee from March 15-18. The men’s meet will be from March 22-25 at the University of Minnesota.

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers swim and dive team will host athletes from Georgia Tech, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia and Emory for their Invitational. The Tigers are headed into the weekend with a win against Alabama for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The Auburn men are ranked ninth and the women are 13th according to the CSCAA Polls. The Florida Gators hold third for the men and seventh for the women ahead of this weekend.