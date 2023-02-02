Girl’s High School Hoops District Finals Preview

Share Facebook

The high school girl’s basketball season is wrapping up this weekend with several division title games.

Wildwood vs Trenton

The Class 1A-District 7 playoffs will wrap up on February 2 as No. 1 seed Wildwood takes on No.2 seed Trenton for the title.

The Wildwood Wildcats ended their season with a 20-1 record and are currently on an 11-game win streak. The team is led by sophomore point guard Trinidy Harris who averages 23 points per game.

The Trenton Tigers come into this game with a record of 17-10 after beating Dixie County last week to advance to the championship. They are led by sophomore Nyima Gillyard who averages 16.5 points per game.

Hawthorne vs Newberry

The No. 1 seed Newberry Panthers will battle the No. 2 seed Hawthorne Hornets on February 3 for the Class 1A- District 6 title. The Panthers come in with a record of 21-4 and the Hornets at 10-5.

Newberry is led by breakout freshman point guard Brandy Whitfield who leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game. Despite a rocky 1-2 start to the season, the Panthers were able to find a rhythm and climb to the top of their district’s standings.

Although they had a late start to their season, Hawthorne did not let this deter their path to the finals. They are coached by former Gator football and basketball player, Cornelius Ingram who coached the squad to a state championship victory in 2020.

PK Yonge vs Trinity Catholic

PK Yonge comes in as the No.1 seed after amassing a 13-3 record and Trinity Catholic sits in the second spot with a record of 16-9. These two teams will compete for the Class 3A-District 2 title on February 3.

The PK Yonge Blue Wave is led by sophomore guard Zion McRae who leads the team in scoring averaging 20.9 points per game. Also making an impact for the Blue Wave is freshman guard Ashlyn Young who leads the team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. Despite having only eight players, coach Willie Powers has confidence in his team’s ability to win the district title.

Junior Aariana Rose Gravel-Holtzclaw leads the Trinity Catholic Celtics in both scoring and rebounds, averaging 12 and 10.8 respectively.

Meadowbrook Academy vs Oak Hall

The Meadowbrook Academy Mustangs will take on the Oak Hall Eagles on February 3 for the Class 2A-District 4 title.

The Mustangs currently sit at 20-3 while the Eagles sit at 15-7. Earlier this season, Oak Hall beat Meadowbrook 60-48.

The Eagles are led by senior scholar-athlete Kate Pickens who averages 13.4 points and 3 assists per game. The Mustangs are led by sophomore Saige McCloud who averages 20.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Gainesville vs Chiles

The No. 1 seed Gainesville Hurricanes will take on the No. 2 Chiles Timberwolves in the Class 6A-District 2 finals.

The Hurricanes are led by senior guard Leyah Houston who averages 14.7 points per game and junior point guard Jocelyn Wallace who leads the team in assists, steals and blocks. Senior point guard Lindsey Myrick leads the Timberwolves in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game. The Timberwolves other senior point guard, Maddie Hougland, leads in rebounds, assists and steals.