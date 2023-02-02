Gainesville High’s Jayden Terry Hits 1,000 Points in Semifinals Win

Share Facebook

The Gainesville High Lady Canes are on a five-game winning streak after beating the Lincoln Trojans 67-50 in the girls basketball semifinals.

Game Recap

The game started out slow with neither teams scoring until the third minute of the game. However, the Canes picked up the pace. At the end of the first quarter, Gainesville led 13-6. During the second quarter, the Lady Canes maintained a 10 point advantage because of point guard Jayden Terry. Terry shot the Canes’ first three-pointer and made every free throw. She finished the half with 12 points, keeping Gainesville ahead 30-20.

After halftime, the Canes only got better. Scoring 50% of the third quarter points, senior Leyah Houston dropped 10 points, with four from free throws. At the end of the quarter, the score was 50-30. Gainesville starters were mostly taken out during the fourth quarter, but the team still managed to hold a 17 point lead, ending the Trojans’ season with a final score of 67-50. The Canes hope to win it all at home in the championship game on Friday at 7 p.m.

An Unforgettable Game

Gainesville High Lady Canes sophomore Jayden Terry scored her 1,000th point during her impressive first half run. Since most players don’t hit this mark until junior year, 1,000 points is monumental for her.

“This is definitely one of my biggest accomplishments, I’m really proud of myself,” Terry said.

The point guard had been looking forward to this day since the end of her first season, where she scored 756 points. After her big day, Terry reflected on the game.

“I’m actually really proud of my team, we played really well all the way through,” Terry said. “I’m just really happy that we’re making it here. I’m proud because I want my seniors to get a good win their last year.”

Growing up in an athletic family, Terry followed her older siblings into basketball. Having played since 3 years old, she doesn’t plan on stopping after high school. She wants to play in college, preferably at the University of Florida, but is unsure about continuing to the WNBA after. With her successful first two seasons, Jayden Terry is definitely a player to keep an eye out for. In addition to her skills on the court, Terry is also a humble and supportive teammate.