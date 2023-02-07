Hawthorne Boys Hoops Set for Districts

Share Facebook

The Hawthorne Hornets will take on Fort White Wednesday in the semifinal of the 1A District 6 tournament.

The Hawthorne Hornets

The Hornets enter the game with a 7-6 record, having played only 12 games this season (one win was a forfeit). Hawthorne won the state football championship this past season, and this contributed to their shortened season. According to Hornets’ boy’s head basketball coach, every player on the team was on the championship football squad.

Despite being seeded second in the tournament, Hawthorne has played zero district games to this point. Hawthorne’s team started this season on a tear, winning six of their first eight games played. Since then, they’ve been less consistent, finishing the regular season on a three-game losing skid.

The Hornets are led by class of 2025’s CJ Ingram. Ingram leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game. The 6’5 point guard is averaging 22.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

The Fort White Indians

The Fort White Indians have an overall record of 15-8 this season and a 1-2 record against district opponents. The Indians are led by forward Brandon DeMartino who has averaged 18.4 points and 6.1 rebounds in 23 contests this season.

Hornets Head Coach on the Team

Hawthorne Head Coach Greg Bowie joined Sportscene with Steve Russell this week to talk about the team’s outlook as they head into the tournament. Coach Bowie, who is also the offensive coordinator for the Hawthorne football team spoke about the challenges that come with the shift between football and basketball seasons. Bowie talked about how the type of conditioning needed is very different across the two sports.

Coach Bowie’s Hornets haven’t played Fort White yet this season, and they haven’t faced any district opponents to this point, but that hasn’t stopped them from preparing to face the Indians. Bowie talked about studying film of their upcoming opponents as he prepares for Wednesday’s contest.

Hawthorne vs. Fort White

The Hawthorne Hornets will take on the Fort White Indians on Wednesday. The teams will play in the 1A District 6 tournament semifinal.