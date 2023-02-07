Kentucky to Host Arkansas Coming Off Win Over Florida

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Kentucky Wildcats (16-7) host the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7) Tuesday in Rupp Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m.

Both teams are coming in hot, having won 4 of their last 5 games.

Kentucky

The Wildcats are coming off a 72-67 win over the Gators Saturday, a day that celebrated the retirement of Kentucky basketball legend Mike Pratt’s #22 jersey. Pratt passed away in 2022 and was a part of Kentucky’s two elite eight finishes in 1968 and 1970. He was also named First Team All-SEC in 1969 and 1970.

The Wildcats have been led by Senior Forward Oscar Tshiebwe. He ranks third in the nation in rebounds (286) and is averaging just under 16 points per game.

Another standout player for the Blue & White is senior forward Jacob Toppin, who has six-straight games scoring in double figures heading into Tuesday.

Another double-double for JT – 17 PTS and 10 REB. Six straight games scoring in double figures. pic.twitter.com/JTf7pHOaYD — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 5, 2023

Kentucky currently sits fifth in the SEC with a conference record of 7-3, behind Alabama (20-3, 10-0), Tennessee (19-4, 8-2), Texas A&M (16-7, 8-2) and Auburn (17-6, 7-3).

Arkansas

Arkansas is coming off a narrow win themselves after taking down South Carolina 65-63 Saturday.

The Razorbacks plan to debut a new uniform against Kentucky Tuesday with their classic logo branded on it.

This year, the Arkansas basketball program is celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

New road reds with a classic logo for tomorrow night 👀 #WPS pic.twitter.com/CviOlJaDSK — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) February 6, 2023

The Razorbacks have been led by junior guard Ricky Council IV, who’s averaging 17 points per game on the season.

Arkansas will be looking to get over .500 in conference play with a win.

History Between the Programs

These two programs have faced-off 46 times dating back to 1945, with Kentucky leading the series 33-13.

Arkansas has won the last two matchups, however, 81-80 (2021) and 75-73 (2022). The Wildcats haven’t beaten the Razorbacks at Rupp Arena since 2019 when Kentucky was ranked #4.

Both teams are looking for key wins to solidify their spots in the 2023 NCAA tournament. Arkansas is currently a projected 9-seed, and Kentucky’s a projected 10-seed.

The Razorbacks are looking to get over their hump in the tournament after being eliminated in the Elite Eight the last two seasons. Kentucky, on the other hand, didn’t make it in 2021 and saw a shocking first round exit against St. Peter’s in 2022.