Daytona State College Holds on to Tight Lead Against Santa Fe College

After a week of rest, the Santa Fe Saints looked to host the Daytona State Falcons and secure their third conference win. However, the Falcons came to play as they had the same goal. Both teams’ records are below .500, with both struggling against in and out of conference games. With only one team able to win, the Falcons took care of business winning the game 68-58.

Quick Start for the Falcons

At the beginning of the game, the Saints would take a 4-2 lead, however, this would be the only lead that they would have for the whole game. The Falcons went on a nine-point run taking the lead and never looking back. Daytona State’s fast pace, timely threes, and abundance of free throws would help them secure a win. In the first half, the Falcons hit 11 out of 15 free throws while the Saints only made 3 of their 7. Daytona State was up 10 at halftime with a total score of 36-26. Although it didn’t come easy as the Saints had 5 steals throughout the half.

Saints Push Back

The second half of the game was an entirely new game as the Saints came out confident and with purpose. They seemed to own the second half as they controlled the pacing and overall flow of the game. However, a handful of bad decisions would allow the Falcons to hold on to their lead every time the Saints looked to take it. Playing against a 2-3 zone, the Saints looked to either dribble drive to the paint or look for open three-point shots from the perimeter, both of which they were able to do. However, they struggled to finish their shots.

“We want to drive, and we’re okay with taking those threes when we’re open. Which I though a majority of them we were open for. We just didn’t make them.”- Saint’s Head Coach Chanda Stebbins

The Saints would finish the game making only six out of 31 three-point shots. Even with these struggles, the Saints were able to cut down the Falcon’s lead to only two towards the end of the third quarter. Unfortunately for them, two free throws and a big three by Nashani Gilbert would extend the Falcon’s lead to 7 to close out the quarter.

Throughout the fourth, the Falcons would hold on to the lead through free throws or scoring within the paint every time the Saints got closer. Daytona State won the game 68-58 giving them their third conference win and increasing their record to 8-14. The team would finish 24 for 31 from the free throw line and out-rebounded Santa Fe by six, as the Saints continue to struggle in that aspect. The Saints fall to 2-6 in the conference and 10-14 overall.

Key Players

Daytona State College

Nashani Gilbert had a dominant performance as she had a season-high 29 points with four steals. She made three out of six threes and made 14 out of 16 free throws.

Rylan Moffitt also came up big as she played the entire game and recorded 21 rebounds, 12 points, and three blocks.

Santa Fe College

Malea Brown was the Saints leading scorer with 20 points. She knocked down five three-pointers and had three steals.

Triniti Youngblood helped out the Saints with a total of 14 rebounds for the night.