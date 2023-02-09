Manchester City Update: Investigation Will Take Two to Four Years To Complete

Manchester City are under investigation for breach of financial fair play regulations. Per a February 6 statement released by the Premier League, City broke over 100 financial fair play laws since 2009. This included laws surrounding reported player salaries and other revenue and expenditure figures.

What Happened

UEFA and the Premier League accused Manchester City of repeatedly failing to give accurate financial information, “that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position, in particular with respect to its revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs.”

“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.,” said the English league in its statement.

“Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with,” said Manchester City in response. “The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”

New Details

Now, new details emerge surrounding the Premier League’s investigation into Manchester City.

https://twitter.com/DeadlineDayLive/status/1623388124192579601?s=20&t=iw7VvHqpOphmrWCMYApUaA

Per Martyn Ziegler of The Times, an expected time frame of the investigation has been released. The Premier League’s investigation into Manchester City will take at least two years. However, a four-year timeline is more likely. Per Ziegler, any investigation falls squarely between this two-and-four year timeline.

This means that for this season, relegation or a points deduction is incredibly unlikely. City will not play in the Championship and Champions League qualification is still possible.

The investigation will still take place with an independent financial commission, who will make a ruling on Manchester City’s breach. The Premier League will still hand out discipline in accordance with the commission’s findings.

As for legal counsel, Manchester City hired Lord Pannick KC to represent them. Pannick previously defended City against similar allegations in 2020. The top lawyer won the case, resulting in a 2-year transfer ban overturned for the English club.