P.K. Yonge Girls Basketball Coach Willie Powers Talks Playoffs, Blue Wave’s Culture

Share Facebook

Twitter

P.K. Yonge will host Trinity Christian Academy on Thursday for the chance to advance to the region semifinals in the state tournament and head coach Willie Powers has his team ready for a tournament run.

Playoff Time for P.K. Yonge

Thirty-two teams remain, and only one can win the 2022-23 FHSAA 3A state tournament as the season nears its close. The Blue Wave own the two seed in its quadrant of the bracket and will look to defeat the Trinity Christian Conquerors to advance. P.K. Yonge comes into the tournament fresh off of a stellar regular season, finishing 14-3 and winning the 3A District 2 title. The team is led by guard/forward Ashlyn Young, who finished the regular season averaging a double-double (14.2 PPG, 10.4 RPG), and guard Zion McRae (21.3 PPG, 46% FG%). Thanks to this electric duo, P.K Yonge is considered as one of the favorites in the 3A tournament.

Its opponent, Trinity Christian, finished the regular season 18-8, second in 3A District 3. The Conquerors enter as the number seven seed, and they feature a very balanced attack. No one on the squad averages double figures, but five players average over five points per game and four average over two rebounds per game. Trinity Christian enters Thursday’s matchup having won four of its last five. Powers, head coach of the Blue Wave, is not overlooking the Conquerors despite their lower seed.

Powers Talks Blue Wave’s Team and Culture

Powers is an old school guy who coaches with high intensity and expects the best from his players. He preaches the importance of hard work and togetherness to his team, and they have clearly received the message. He described his players as “unselfish” and says that they will “do whatever it takes to win the game.” The team is rather thin this year, as there are only 10 girls on the roster and just two of them average more than six points per game. However, that doesn’t deter Powers. His team’s “We all we got” motto has proven effective through 17 games so far this season.

Game information

Trinity Christian and P.K. Yonge will tipoff Thursday at 7 p.m. in Gainesville. The winner will advance to play the winner of Episcopal School of Jacksonville and Master’s Academy. That game will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.