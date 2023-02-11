Gators Men’s Hoops Fall 88-80 to Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

Three-point shooting decided Saturday’s contest between the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators men’s basketball team. This SEC showdown ended with an 88-80 loss for the Orange & Blue, who have dropped the last three games to Kentucky, Alabama and now Vanderbilt.

What This Loss Means

While losses to Kentucky and Alabama stung, Saturday’s loss hurts that much more. The Gators knew that coming out of this battle victorious would be vital for their chances at a NCAA Tournament bid. A Quadrant three loss at this point in the season, which eliminated Florida’s chance of reaching a N0. 4 SEC ranking, is not what the Gators had in mind.

Following the game, Gators center Colin Castleton shared how disappointing the loss was for the team.

.@Castleton_ on the 88-80 loss to @VandyMBB:

“They came out aggressive, hit a bunch of tough shots and were able to get open threes because they have really good shooters. We let them make too many. It definitely hurts, it’s one we needed to win. We just didn’t do things we were… https://t.co/3jxqvb9My8 pic.twitter.com/3F0kBdMOFo — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) February 11, 2023

What Went Wrong for Florida

Florida struggled to defend the Commodores from beyond the arc. The Gator defense came out strong this season leading to a 6-3 start in SEC play. However, in Florida’s past three games (Kentucky, Alabama, Vanderbilt) the Gators have allowed their opponent to shoot 47% from deep. In Saturday’s contest against the Commodores, Vanderbilt dominated from the three, connecting on 12-23 shots from deep.

.@GatorsMBK head coach Todd Golden says his biggest issue with the team’s performance against @VandyMBB was its inability to defend the three. He says tonight’s performance lacked mental engagement, not getting to shooters quick enough and not locking in on personal. pic.twitter.com/puEwrmWhxp — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) February 11, 2023

In addition to a lacking defensive effort, the Gators couldn’t keep up with Vanderbilt’s offense. Florida finished shooting 32-67 from the floor, only hitting 2-20 shots from the three.

Vanderbilt on the Rise

.@VandyMBB’s @liamrobbins_ hits a three as the Commodores have been taking over from beyond the arc. #Vandy is up 78-69 over the #Gators with 2:47 remaining in game. #AnchorDown #GoGators pic.twitter.com/FJH5Jg7ZsN — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) February 11, 2023

Vanderbilt center Liam Robbins recorded a career-best 32 points on the night, leading the Black & Gold to victory. The seven-foot center won this battle against Castleton, shooting 10-18 from the field, 3-4 from three, 9-11 from the free throw line, and recording 10 rebounds and a double-double.

Following the game, Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke highly of Robbins in his performance against the Gators.

.@VandyMBB head coach @jerrystackhouse on @liamrobbins_’s performance against the #Gators tonight:

“I think he took the challenge tonight. He’s finally feeling healthy and confident. He’s playing his weight on our team and he’s a big boost for our team.” pic.twitter.com/mNSlwGyttI — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) February 11, 2023

The Commodores have now won three-straight. Prior to Saturday’s win over the Gators, Vanderbilt picked up a buzzer-beater win over the then-No.6 Tennessee Volunteers.

Additionally, Saturday’s win marks Stackhouse’s first win over Florida in the past four seasons. The Black & Gold has many reasons to celebrate before they hit the road to take on a 9-16 South Carolina squad on Tuesday.

What a week for @VandyMBB 🔥 Wednesday: Upsets No. 6 Tennessee 66-65 at home. Saturday: Takes down Florida 88-80 in Gainesville. pic.twitter.com/J4zmR1Lnp1 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 11, 2023

Next up for Gators

Meanwhile, Florida will be back at home on Wednesday as they host the Ole Miss Rebels. Tip off is set for 6:30 p.m.