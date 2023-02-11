Santa Fe Baseball Extends Winning Streak to 11 Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

On Friday, the undefeated Santa Fe Saints took on the FSCJ Blue Wave. After winning against the previously undefeated Tallahassee Eagles on Wednesday, February 8, the Saints came into the game with an impressive record of 10-0. In a game that went into the ninth inning tied, the Saints proved victorious yet again with a final score of 14-13, extending their record to 11-0.

Dominant Start

Santa Fe’s offense came into Friday’s game with 102 hits on the season. That impressive number increased in an early offensive showcase by the Saints. In the second inning, RBIs from Harman, Head, Hogue and Rogers allowed Santa Fe to score 6 early runs. Then in the third, more RBIs from Harman, Head and Hogue tacked on 3 more points for the Saints, now up 9-0, but they weren’t done yet. Jalhani Rogers hit a single down left field to bring in 2 more runs to increase the lead to 11-0.

Blue Wave Push

The Blue Wave came into the fourth inning still scoreless but found themselves in scoring position with the bases loaded. Noah Wood’s RBI single allowed them to score their first run of the game. The Blue Wave continued to take advantage and scored 3 more runs, bringing the score to 11-4 at the end of the fourth. FSCJ continued their offensive push into the 6th, where they again loaded the bases.

Blake Wood and Dylan Greene added RBIs for themselves, bringing the score to 12-10. Noah Wood produced again with another RBI single, and suddenly the Saints lead was only 1, with a score of 12-11. The Blue Wave then tied the game in the 7th, with another RBI single from Blake Wood. A sac fly from Dylan Greene then allowed FSCJ to take their first lead of the game, 13-12. The Saints were able to respond to tie the game, 13-13, in the bottom of the seventh, with an RBI double from Jahlani Rogers.

A Nail-Biting Ninth

The Blue Wave looked to gain the advantage in the tied 13-13 game, but the Santa Fe defense held strong with 3 quick outs, including a strikeout from left-handed pitcher Ryan Brown. In the bottom of the ninth, Saints leading batter Hunter Keen delivered with a double to start off the inning.

Third-baseman Josh Hogue delivered the next blow with a single, allowing Keen to advance to 3rd. Jahlani Rogers stepped up to the plate with a chance to end the game and did just that with the game-winning RBI single. Rogers ended the day with an impressive 6 RBIs. In a thrilling end, the Saints edged out the Blue Wave 14-13.

Up Next

The Santa Fe Saints begin a stretch of away games with a doubleheader against South Florida State College on Saturday. They will then take on the St. Petersburg Titans on Monday. The Saints next home game is Wednesday, February 15 when they will take on Hillsborough Community College.