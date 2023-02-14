Trinity Thomas and Kayla DiCello Claim SEC Weekly Honors

Share Facebook

Twitter

Gators gymnasts Trinity Thomas and Kayla DiCello claimed two SEC Weekly Honors on Tuesday. Thomas was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week, while DiCello took home her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

𝙆𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙖 𝘿𝙞𝘾𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤: 4⃣x #SEC Freshman of the Week! 🔸 First freshman in 2023 with a 🔟

🔹 All-around of 39.75 leads nation's freshmen 🔗 https://t.co/DKa47Ow6j3#GoGators | 🐊🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hhpAeMst4N — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 14, 2023

#Gators career all-around leader picks up #SEC weekly honor! 𝙏𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨: SEC Gymnast of the Week

🔸 Matched nation's AA high of 39.825

🔹 Fourth 🔟 of season – this time on beam 🔗 https://t.co/DKa47OwE8B#GoGators | 🐊🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iNKfhIOESF — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 14, 2023

Thomas Keeps Dominating

In Friday’s win over the Missouri Tigers (198.35-196.625), Thomas and DiCello put on stellar performances.

Thomas posted a 10.0 on the balance beam, adding to her collection of 24 perfect 10.0s (No. 4 all-time). With the addition of this 10.0, she now has two 10.0s on the balance beam and four overall this season.

In addition to winning the all-around title, she equaled the nation’s all-around high (39.825). This is Thomas’ 28th all-around win as a Gator, making her the program’s career leader.

Thomas also tied teammates Leanne Wong and Sloane Blakely for the floor exercise title (9.975).

Her stellar performance gave Thomas her 17th SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of her career, and her third weekly honor of the 2023 season.

Dynamite DiCello

Posting a 10.0 on the uneven bars on Friday, DiCello is the first freshman in the nation to earn a perfect 10.0 this season, leading the nation’s freshmen with her all-around score (39.750).

That PERFECT routine ✨ 🎀 the first freshman in the nation to get a 10.000 this season! 📺 https://t.co/QkBf5YJLP2#GoGators | #WeChomp pic.twitter.com/VcMbVyRaPU — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 11, 2023

Additionally, DiCello’s outstanding performance allowed her to earn her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor of her career. This is also her fifth weekly honor after being named the Week 2 SEC Specialist of the Week.

Heading into Week 7, DiCello is ranked No. 11 all-around (39.550 avg.), tied for N0. 7 on the bars (9.933 avg.) and tied for No. 3 on beam (9.929 avg.) in the Road to Nationals rankings.

Next for the Gators

Thomas and DiCello will lead the Gators into battle against the No. 8 LSU Tigers Friday on the road. The meet will start at 9 p.m. in Peter Maravich Assembly Center, and this is the fifth consecutive season that the meet between these programs is the nation’s top meet of the weekend.