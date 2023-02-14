During the Gators' meet against the Missouri Tigers on Friday at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, FL / UAA Communications photo by Emma Bissell

Trinity Thomas and Kayla DiCello Claim SEC Weekly Honors

Scarlett Cooney February 14, 2023 Gators Gymnastics, NCAA, SEC 103 Views

Gators gymnasts Trinity Thomas and Kayla DiCello claimed two SEC Weekly Honors on Tuesday. Thomas was named the SEC Gymnast of the Week, while DiCello took home her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

Thomas Keeps Dominating

In Friday’s win over the Missouri Tigers (198.35-196.625), Thomas and DiCello put on stellar performances.

Thomas posted a 10.0 on the balance beam, adding to her collection of 24 perfect 10.0s (No. 4 all-time). With the addition of this 10.0, she now has two 10.0s on the balance beam and four overall this season.

In addition to winning the all-around title, she equaled the nation’s all-around high (39.825). This is Thomas’ 28th all-around win as a Gator, making her the program’s career leader.

Thomas also tied teammates Leanne Wong and Sloane Blakely for the floor exercise title (9.975).

Her stellar performance gave Thomas her 17th SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of her career, and her third weekly honor of the 2023 season.

Dynamite DiCello

Posting a 10.0 on the uneven bars on Friday, DiCello is the first freshman in the nation to earn a perfect 10.0 this season, leading the nation’s freshmen with her all-around score (39.750).

Additionally, DiCello’s outstanding performance allowed her to earn her fourth SEC Freshman of the Week honor of her career. This is also her fifth weekly honor after being named the Week 2 SEC Specialist of the Week.

Heading into Week 7, DiCello is ranked No. 11 all-around (39.550 avg.), tied for N0. 7 on the bars (9.933 avg.) and tied for No. 3 on beam (9.929 avg.) in the Road to Nationals rankings.

Next for the Gators

Thomas and DiCello will lead the Gators into battle against the No. 8 LSU Tigers Friday on the road. The meet will start at 9 p.m. in Peter Maravich Assembly Center, and this is the fifth consecutive season that the meet between these programs is the nation’s top meet of the weekend.

