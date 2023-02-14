What’s Next For The Kansas City Chiefs?

Share Facebook

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs head into the offseason as champions. However, there have been multiple rumors floating around about the future of players and coaches on the team.

Returning

Throughout the season and going into the Super Bowl, Andy Reid’s possible retirement was a topic of conversation. But Reid announced that he was not going anywhere because he still loves the game.

Over the past five seasons, the Chiefs have been to the Super Bowl three times, winning two titles. Tight end Travis Kelce is confident they can return to the Super Bowl, next year.

Free Agents

Kansas City heads into the offseason with multiple free agents looking to resign or play elsewhere.

Offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. is among the most notable free agents. In his first five years in the league, Brown has been nominated to the pro bowl four times. During the 2021 season, he only allowed two sacks.

Wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster is also a free agent. He finished the regular season leading the receiver core with 933 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He expressed a desire to stay in Kansas City multiple times throughout the season, but his future remains in the hands of the Chiefs staff.

After finishing his fifth year as offensive coordinator for the team, Eric Bieniemy’s return to the team is not certain. Bieniemy is the primary candidate for offensive coordinator jobs with the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens.

Eric Bienemy has been the Chiefs OC and play caller for 5 seasons. Their rank in total offense:

2018: 1st

2019: 5th

2020: 1st

2021: 3rd

2022: 1st https://t.co/TzrhdcQUaB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 8, 2023

Backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement after 15 seasons in the NFL. This will be the first time in five years the Chiefs will need to find a backup quarterback. Henne was forced into action when Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the playoffs. He will finish his career with 13,290 passing yards and 60 touchdowns.

Former Gators Carlos Dunlap and Tommy Townsend will also be free agents.

Looking Ahead

During the season, the Chiefs traded two draft picks to the New York Giants for Kadarius Toney. They will enter the draft with nine picks, looking to replace the players who are traded or sign to other teams in the offseason.