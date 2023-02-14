What’s Next for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Share Facebook

The Philadelphia Eagles had a historic 2022-23 season, finishing with a franchise record 14 wins and an NFC title. However, after coming up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the Eagles enter an offseason in which they will be forced to make changes.

Free Agents

Philadelphia has several players that will hit free agency this offseason.

Eagles key free agents this off-season: DT Javon Hargrave, DT Fletcher Cox, RB Miles Sanders, DB Chauncey Gardner Johnson, CB James Bradberry, LB Kyzir White, G Isaac Seumalo, S Marcus Epps, DE Robert Quinn, QB Gardner Minshew, OT Andre Dillard, DT Ndamukong Suh, DT Linval… https://t.co/k93FcVNjuS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

With multiple key defensive players becoming free agents this offseason, the Eagles are likely to have a very different look on defense in 2023. Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is a crucial player for Philadelphia to attempt to resign this offseason. Johnson totaled a league high six interceptions this season, doing so in just 12 games. Another critical free agent the Eagles will need to evaluate is cornerback James Bradberry. The second-team all pro is an important piece of the Philadelphia secondary.

Offensively, the Eagles may lose running back Miles Sanders. Sanders is coming off of a career year and is likely to request a large contract. Philadelphia may elect to franchise tag Sanders, which would cost them $10.1 million. However, with the recent emergence of Kenneth Gainwell out of the backfield, letting Sanders walk could be the right decision.

Jalen Hurts Contract Extension

The Eagles will additionally need to reevaluate quarterback Jalen Hurts’ contract. Hurts was the MVP favorite until he injured his shoulder late in the year and is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Hurts lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his third year in the league. He said he is using this loss as a learning experience.

It has been reported that Philadelphia is likely to offer Hurts a large contract extension this offseason.

From @NFLGameDay: #Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is eligible for an extension after this season, and there are no doubts he's a massive part of their long-term future. A look at what could be coming… pic.twitter.com/gIxAYkUiex — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

Coaching Staff

The Eagles also must fill the roles of offensive and defensive coordinator. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon both earned themselves head coaching positions for 2023. Steichen was hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Gannon was hired as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

We got our guy. pic.twitter.com/xZJXgfavFY — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 14, 2023

Cardinals are finalizing a deal with former Eagles’ defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to become their new head coach, sources tell ESPN. The last HC opening of this hiring cycle is being filled. Eagles now are losing both their defensive and offensive coordinators, on the… https://t.co/BRU2yCz4cG pic.twitter.com/V7S1RQXNGW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2023

Draft

The Eagles have the 1oth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft as a result of last years trade with the New Orleans Saints. What they will do with this pick will be determined by who they are able to keep this offseason. If Philadelphia does happen to lose Bradberry, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State may be a potential target for the Eagles. The pick could also be used on Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith or Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee as additions to the strong Philadelphia defensive line.