Newberry and Hawthorne Girls Hoops Set for Regional Final Matchup

The Hawthorne Hornets girls basketball team is set to host the Newberry Panthers for the Class 1A regional final Tuesday.

Hawthorne defeated Newberry 64-48 earlier this postseason in the 1A District 6 championship game behind 34 points from sophomore guard De’Mya Adams.

“We didn’t play a very good brand of basketball,” Panthers head coach Dameon Hughes said on his team’s performance in their loss to Hawthorne. “This time around, we’re ready.”

Newberry Success

The Panthers, led by freshmen guard Brandy Whitfield and senior guard Deasia Bryant, are 22-5 this season. After dropping two of its first three games, the Panthers rattled off a nine-game win streak. Following a loss to Forest High School, the Panthers then followed that up with a seven-game win streak.

In their last outing, Newberry defeated Hilliard 57-45 in the regional semifinals.

Hornets Continue to Buzz

As for Hawthorne, they come into the contest with a 12-5 record. Led by senior guard Jaz’lyn Jackson and sophomore guard De’Mya Adams, the Hornets have peaked at the right time. Following a three-game losing streak in January, Hawthorne won five out of its next six games and enter tonight’s regional final on a six-game winning streak. The Hornets defeated Madison County 61-50 in its regional semifinal matchup.

“It’s perfect timing for us to gel,” Hornets head coach Cornelius Ingram said. “I love where my ball club is.”

On the Field and Court

Ingram, a former Florida Gator football player, led the Hawthorne football team to the Class 1A State Championship victory before fulfilling his duties as the head coach of the girls basketball team. Ingram embraces the grind of coaching both football and basketball.

“It’s just a mindset,” Ingram said. “This is what I signed up for.”

Ingram and the Hornets will look to continue their postseason run tonight behind the support of their home crowd.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Hawthorne High School.