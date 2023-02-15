Texas A&M Set to Host Arkansas

Share Facebook

The Arkansas Razorbacks will face the Texas A&M Aggies Wednesday at 9 p.m. for their 167th all-time meeting. The Aggies are the Razorbacks’ most common opponent. Tonight’s game is an intense SEC West matchup as the Hogs have only lost eight games while the Aggies come into the game with an 18-7 record.

Texas A&M

This is the Aggies’ best conference start (10-2) since joining the SEC. They are seeking revenge in this game after falling to Arkansas by 11 points on Jan. 31.

Spared by Tennessee’s back-to-back losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri, the Aggies have a chance to compete with Alabama in the SEC regular season title race. With the regular season quickly coming to a close, every conference win matters for the Aggies. They trail the Crimson Tide by two games for the top spot in the SEC. Picking up a victory tonight would set up the Aggies in regard to their tournament hopes heading into March.

Arkansas

The Razorbacks are looking to bounce back after losing to Mississippi State Saturday. Before falling to the Bulldogs, Arkansas was on a three-game win streak and recorded a huge win over Kentucky 88-73 on Feb. 7. A talented effort from a trio including Ricky Council, Anthony Black and Devonte Davis helped seal the win.

Offensively, the production of Anthony Black is crucial in Arkansas’ homestretch. Black contributed 23 points in the Razorbacks’ game against Mississippi State. In the previous meeting between the Razorbacks and Aggies, Arkansas looked strong in the frontcourt but was still outdone by the Aggies in offensive rebounds.

If Arkansas can find its way back in the tournament, it will be its third consecutive trip to the tournament and they’ll look to continue the success after making it to the Elite Eight in the previous two seasons.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. in College Station.