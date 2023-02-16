Lightning Fall to Coyotes in Shootout

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Arizona Coyotes Wednesday night 1-0 in a shootout. Tampa was able to pick up a point after both teams went scoreless in regulation and overtime. Nikita Kucherov’s shot was saved by Coyotes’ goaltender Connor Ingram as the Lightning fell 2-1 in the third round of the shootout.

This was Tampa’s second straight shootout on back-to-back nights as they beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Tuesday. The loss snapped the Lightning’s three-game winning streak.

After the loss, Tampa is in third place in the Atlantic Division at 35-16-3 with 73 points while the Coyotes are No. 7 in the Central Division with 46 points at 19-28-8.

Picked up a point. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) February 16, 2023

Lightning Don’t Capitalize

Tampa Bay had the upper hand in just about every major statistical category in their loss to Arizona. In the first period, the Lightning out-shot the Coyotes 21-7 and had two powerplay opportunities.

The Coyotes’ penalty kill unit was on point, and has been for the past several games. They have allowed opponents to convert on powerplays just once in their last 27 opportunities.

Ingram, the former Lightning draft pick, played incredibly well against his former team. He made 47 saves en route to his first career shutout.

“Near the end of the game, you start thinking about it,” Ingram said in an interview with Yahoo Sports. “How many kids can say they had a shutout in the NHL? That’s a life-long dream, and it definitely creeps in.”

Tampa’s goaltender, Brian Elliott, played quite the game in the crease as well. Elliott allowed no goals and stopped 26 Arizona shots in regulation and overtime.

The Lightning were held without a goal for the first time all season. Overall, the Lightning had 47 shots to Arizona’s 26. They also had five total man advantages on the powerplay, but were unable to convert on any of them.

Going into the shootout, neither team had a goal on the scoreboard.

Shootout Troubles for Lightning

Nick Schmaltz stepped up first for the Coyotes against fellow Wisconsin Badger Elliott. Schmaltz moved from left to right as he came across goal and fired it past the goalie to put the puck in the back of the net for the first time all night.

Tampa captain Steven Stamkos was up next as he shot to the left side of the goal. The puck popped into the air off of Ingram’s right elbow and fell harmlessly into the net. After one round, the shootout was tied at one.

Nick Bjugstad shot first in the second round for Arizona. He tried to go five-hole between the legs of Elliott, but was stopped by the right pad of the goalie.

Brayden Point had the opportunity to give the Lightning an advantage as the next shooter. He skated right down the middle and attempted to shoot over Ingram but was stopped by his right shoulder. Going into the third round, the shootout score was still 1-1.

Clayton Keller was up third for the Coyotes. As he came close to goal, he sent Elliott the wrong way and tapped in a backhander top-shelf to put the pressure on Tampa.

The game was on the line as Kucherov took his penalty shot. He tried to hit a backhanded shot over the left pad of Ingram, but was gloved by the Arizona goaltender. This ended the shootout 2-1, and the Coyotes won the game 1-0.

Off to Vegas

The Lightning will head to Las Vegas to close out their five-game road trip against the Golden Knights. The puck will drop at 10:30 p.m. saturday.