Around SEC Softball

With only three weeks are left to play in SEC Softball, here’s where things stand as the playoffs loom right around the corner.

Top Tier

Two teams in the SEC have gained significant distance over the rest of the teams in the SEC: Tennessee and Georgia.

Tennessee leads the SEC in overall record (35-5) and SEC record (13-2). They’ve won five games in a row after sweeping the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. The Vols dominated the series, outscoring Kentucky by a score of 27-4 throughout the three games.

The Georgia Bulldogs lurk right behind Tennessee. Georgia has been the only team in the SEC that has been able to keep pace with Tennessee, sitting just one win behind in both conference record (12-5) and overall record (34-10).

However, Georgia is looking to bounce back this weekend after dropping two out of three to the Florida Gators in their previous SEC series. Georgia will look to get back on track as they host South Carolina this weekend.

Middle of the Pack

Besides Tennessee and Georgia, the SEC Softball standings are very condensed. Six teams are separated by only two games.

Three teams (Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama) are tied for third place in SEC play at 9-6. That makes this weekend’s series between Alabama and Auburn crucial for SEC positioning.

The 8-7 Florida Gators sit right behind the trio of 9-6 in SEC standings. Florida got a major boost by taking two out of three against the Georgia Bulldogs last week. They kept the momentum going with a walk-off grand slam win against USF in their midweek game.

Rounding out the middle of the pack in the SEC are four teams (LSU, South Carolina, Kentucky, Texas A&M) that sit two games below .500 in SEC play.

Kentucky has an opportunity to gain some major ground this weekend as they open up a three game series against Arkansas.

Finally, Ole Miss, Missouri and Mississippi State occupy the bottom three spots in the SEC.

The SEC tournament begins May 9 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.