NHL Playoff Update: Lightning vs Maple Leafs

The NHL Playoffs are in full swing, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are looking for a fourth straight Stanley Cup finals appearance. The Bolts are ready to return to Amalie Arena for game three against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the series tied at one game a piece.

Hockey town? Hockey town. 😤 pic.twitter.com/MpyYqFzNBe — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 19, 2023

Lightning vs. Leafs Series Recap

The rematch from last year’s first round series began earlier this week in Toronto. The Bolts came storming out of the gate in game one, scoring three goals in the first period of an eventual 7-3 win. Goalie Andre Vasilevskiy saved 28 of 31 shots, and Brayden Point scored two goals in the victory.

Game two did not go as well for the Bolts, as Toronto came out on top by a 7-2 final. Leafs center John Tavares had a hat trick in the win. Toronto gave the Lightning a taste of their own medicine, scoring three goals in the first period. Mitch Marner scored on the power play just 47 seconds into the game for Toronto to set the tone.

JOHNNY TORONTO 🧢 pic.twitter.com/S71S3A1I5r — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 21, 2023

Looking Ahead In The Series

The series heads to Tampa Bay for game three tied one to one. The Lightning are looking to knock out Toronto in the first round for the second consecutive year. The Bolts beat the Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round last season. Tampa Bay’s season ended with a Finals loss to the Colorado Avalanche. The Lightning are looking for a fourth consecutive Finals appearance, and their third championship in four seasons.

The Maple Leafs are in a different boat than the Lightning. They are looking to win their first Playoff series since the 2003-2004 season. Toronto has consistently broken their fans hearts for the better part of two decades. They believe that this is the year that they will make it out of the first round and even go on a deep run.

The series will move to Amalie Arena for games three and four, before returning to Toronto for game five.