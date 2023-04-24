Kayla DiCello: The Future of Florida Gymnastics

Share Facebook

The University of Florida gymnastics team has a reputation for being one of the best in the nation, consistently finishing among the top teams in the NCAA championships. This year, the team’s success was largely due to the outstanding performance of freshman Kayla DiCello.

The Promise

DiCello came to the Gators with a reputation as one of the most promising young gymnasts in the country. She had been a member of the U.S. junior national team and had won multiple gold medals in international competitions. But competing at the collegiate level is a different challenge altogether, and few freshmen are able to make an immediate impact. DiCello, however, proved to be an exception.

The Freshman Shines

From the very first meet of the season, DiCello established herself as one of the team’s top performers. In her debut against Missouri, she won the all-around title with a score of 39.475. Her performance was good for the highest score ever by a Florida gymnast in thier first collegiate meet. She also won the vault title with a score of 9.925 and tied for first on bars with a score of 9.875.

DiCello’s success continued throughout the season. She won the all-around title in four of Florida’s 10 regular-season meets and finished in the top three in all 10 meets. She also won a total of 13 individual event titles, including five on vault, four on floor exercise, two on uneven bars, and two on balance beam.

But what was perhaps most impressive about DiCello’s season was her consistency. In all 40 routines she competed in, she scored a 9.8 or higher. She also earned a perfect 10.0 on vault, becoming just the third Florida gymnast ever to do so.

Florida’s Future

DiCello equals promise for the Gators. Her outstanding freshman season earned her numerous accolades. She was named SEC Freshman of the Year, an All-SEC First Team, and an SEC All-Freshman Team member. She was also named an All-American on vault and in the all-around.

🐊🐊🐊 earn a national high 1⃣1⃣ @wcgagym

All-America honors! 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘼𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙣 🐊 @kayladicello

Second Team: All-Around, Bars, Beam 🔸 One of two freshmen with multiple All-America honors

🔹 Nation's first freshman w/ 🔟 in 2023 🔗 https://t.co/VOO1IGpZ2v#GoGators pic.twitter.com/k873SWLxQ8 — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 23, 2023

But perhaps the greatest honor for DiCello came at the NCAA Championships, where she helped lead Florida to a second place finish, narrowly losing out to Oklahoma. In the individual competition, she finished tied for third on vault and tied for eighth in the all-around, earning All-American honors in both events.

SEC Dominance

Kayla DiCello’s impressive performances throughout the season did not go unnoticed by the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The conference recognized her accomplishments by naming her SEC Freshman of the Week four times during the 2022 season.

𝙆𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙖 𝘿𝙞𝘾𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤: 4⃣x #SEC Freshman of the Week! 🔸 First freshman in 2023 with a 🔟

🔹 All-around of 39.75 leads nation's freshmen 🔗 https://t.co/DKa47Ow6j3#GoGators | 🐊🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/hhpAeMst4N — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) February 14, 2023

DiCello’s first SEC Freshman of the Week honor came in January, following her debut meet against Missouri. She won the all-around title with a score of 39.475 and also won the vault title with a score of 9.925, which tied the program record for the highest score in a debut meet. Her performance helped lead the Gators to a team score of 197.450, the highest season-opening score in program history. But one was not enough.

The Freshman Repeats

Her second SEC Freshman of the Week honor came in February, after a strong performance against Georgia. She won the all-around title with a score of 39.600, the highest score by any gymnast in the country at that point in the season. She also won the vault and floor exercise titles and tied for first on uneven bars.

DiCello’s third SEC Freshman of the Week honor came in March after she helped lead Florida to a win over Alabama. She won the all-around title with a score of 39.625, the highest score in the country that week. She also won the vault and floor exercise titles and tied for first on uneven bars.

A Future SEC Staple

DiCello’s final SEC Freshman of the Week honor came in April after she won the all-around title at the SEC Championships with a score of 39.600. She also won the vault title with a perfect score of 10.0, becoming just the second Florida gymnast ever to score a perfect 10.0 on vault at the SEC Championships.

DiCello’s four SEC Freshman of the Week honors were a testament to her consistent excellence throughout the season. She was the only freshman in the conference to win the award more than once. Her performances helped lead Florida to a perfect 10-0 record in the regular season and the SEC Championship title.

𝑺𝑬𝑪 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒉𝒎𝒂𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒀𝒆𝒂𝒓: 🐊 @kayladicello 🔸 Consistent performer throughout 2023 season, earning a record 8⃣ #SEC Freshman of Week honors

🔹 10th SEC Freshman of Year honor for @UF 🔗 https://t.co/vhQHPeC4wT#GoGators | 🐊🤸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/OJppTPyy1o — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) March 22, 2023

In Gym Trin’s Footsteps

Replacing a gymnast like Trinity Thomas is no easy feat. Thomas is one of the most accomplished gymnasts in Florida history. However, Kayla DiCello has already shown the potential to become one of the best gymnasts in the country.

DiCello has already proven to be a consistent performer. She scored a 9.8 or higher in all 40 routines she competed in during her freshman season. Her performances led her to 13 individual event titles and her ability to perform well under pressure and deliver consistent routines will be invaluable to the team.

The freshman has the skills to compete at the highest level. She has already earned All-American honors on vault and in the all-around, and her performances in other events show her potential to excel across the board. She has also demonstrated her ability to perform difficult skills, such as the Yurchenko double full on vault, which she scored a perfect 10.0 on during the season.

DiCello has already achieved significant success at the junior and senior international levels. She has ultimately made the transition to collegiate gymnastics seamlessly and her commitment to improving and helping the team succeed will make her a valuable asset in the years to come.