FEATURE: Where Were You for These Moments? A Look Back at the Top Gators Basketball Moments

As I walked into Madison Square Garden as a 15-year-old, my mind was racing with the fact that I would get to see the Florida Gators for the first time and a March Madness game for the first time. I’d grown up a Gators fan, despite living in New York, because my grandparents lived in Gainesville. However, opportunities to see the Gators in person were slim. Nonetheless, the bracket worked out in a way that made it possible, and on March 24, 2017, I was finally able to. Little did I know what else was in store.

A little before 1 o’clock in the morning, Florida trailed Wisconsin, 83-81. It looked to be a disappointing ending to my first Gators’ game and a disappointing finish to their season. That was until Chris Chiozza flew down the court towards my end of the arena and tossed up a floater that seemed to stay in the air forever. The Garden’s brief silence turned into an eruption of cheers as the shot dropped into the basket and gave Florida a magic 84-83 win in the Sweet 16. I was frozen right after the shot, but once the shock faded away, I began leaping into the air in joy and excitement.

I’ve only had the opportunity to see what in perspective seems like a handful of the Gators men’s basketball program’s wins, like Chiozza’s shot at the Garden. I sat down with several members of Gators Nation, some fans, some media members and some in between, to get their feedback on what they consider to be the program’s biggest moments to celebrate 1500+ wins. Despite a disappointing past few seasons, it’s important to look back and reflect on the program’s amazing history.

Looking back at the program’s 1502 wins, 21 NCAA Tournament appearances, five Final Four trips and two National Championships, these are the 10 most monumental moments that people across multiple generations have deemed to be essential to the story of Gators’ basketball.

10. Sloan’s Second Stint with Gators Ruined by Scandal

Norm Sloan first coached the Gators from 1960-1966, five of which were winning seasons. However, the Gators remained out of the NCAA Tournament. Sloan led the Gators to unprecedented success in the SEC, including the program’s first win over the dominant Kentucky Wildcats. However, Sloan was out after the 1966 season as a relationship with athletic director Ray Graves never really developed.

Move forward 14 seasons, and Sloan returned to Gainesville, this time playing in the newly built Stephen C. O’Connell Center. When Sloan returned to the helm, Florida was coming off back-to-back seasons with single-digit victories. While the first four years of Sloan’s return saw little success, many referred to it as a rebuild, as the Gators finally saw some success come season number five.

Sloan led the Gators to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four during the 1986-87 season. In the latter five years of his tenure, Sloan led Florida to a 120-75 record.

A. 5; Billy Donovan, 467 in 19 seasons; Norm Sloan, 232 in 15 seasons; Sam McAllister, 119 in 10 seasons; Mike White, 108 in 5 seasons; Lon Kruger, 104 in 6 seasons. https://t.co/8QvWICRU3E — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) May 5, 2020

“In the late 1970s, they went into a really bad period,” said Steve Russell, who has been the sports director at ESPN 98.1 FM & 850 AM WRUF since 1998. “Embarrassingly not good. But they hired Sloan from NC State a second time and he brought the program back.”

“He changed the trajectory twice,” Gators Senior Writer Chris Harry added. Harry has covered Gators basketball with the UAA since 2011 but previously covered the Gators with the Tampa Tribune and Orlando Sentinel. “When he came in, Florida had no history of success…He came back here and he started getting great players and started getting them you know, in dubious ways.”

As the football program was simultaneously being investigated, the University of Florida and the NCAA also investigated the basketball program for serious violations. While Sloan denied allegations, it became increasingly clear that there was corruption. One of the larger “moments of truth” came when former player Vernon Maxwell told a grand jury that he had been given cash and was allowed to continue playing despite failing drug tests.

Two weeks after denying having any role in the athletic department’s problems, Sloan and his entire staff resigned.

“Things happened off the court and clouded all of that,” Russell said about the scandal’s impact on the program’s success. “The program was turning a corner, but it set the program back again.”

Come Back Tomorrow for No. 9 in the Countdown of Top Gators Basketball Moments