Caglianone Shines on the Mound as Florida Baseball Sweeps Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

Twitter

The number seven Florida Gator baseball team defeated the number five Vanderbilt Commodores 6-2 on Sunday to complete a top-10 series sweep. Florida’s offense was lead by Wyatt Langford going 3-for-4 (2 HR) and Jac Caglianone going 2-for-3. Caglianone also pitched one of his best outings on the mound only giving up one hit through 6.2 innings.

It was a special Sunday as the Gators celebrated Mothers Day and Senior Day. Gator four year players or seniors BT Riopelle, Josh Rivera, Brandon Sproat, Richie Schiekofer, Tyler Nesbit, Tucker Talbott and Nick Ficarrotta were all honored in a pregame ceremony.

Heckuva group 💙 Thank you to a one-of-a-kind senior class! 🎓#GoGators pic.twitter.com/VtMtxvIyS5 — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 14, 2023

Florida Scores Three in the First

It didn’t take long for the Gator bats to find barrels and force Vanderbilt’s starter Greysen Carter out of the game. Caglianone set the tone in the first inning sitting the Commodores bats down 1-2-3.

Cade Kurland led off with a full count walk and Wyatt Langford blasted a ball to deep left field for a two run homer. The hits kept coming as Caglianone singled up the middle and and Josh Rivera walked. A ground out by BT Riopelle advanced the runners and Tyler Shelnut walked to load the bases. That’s all Vanderbilt could get from their starter Carter and Bryce Cunningham came in from the bullpen.

Cunningham got the job done recording two outs but not before Luke Heyman recorded an RBI groundout to extend the lead to 3-0.

Gators Extend its Lead

The Gators tallied another run in the fourth inning from an RBI double by Langford. Michael Roberston walked and Kurland followed with a single. Langford laced an extra base hit to score Roberston but Kurland was thrown out trying to score from first.

Cunningham was relived by Ryan Ginther to begin the bottom of the fifth inning. Caglianone welcomed him with a single to left-center and Riopelle brought him home with a base hit to extend Florida’s lead to 5-0.

Caglianone’s Outstanding Start

The left handed pitcher was looking for an extended quality start after struggling to see past the fourth inning his last three starts. Caglianone’s last time he saw the fifth inning was against Georgia on April 16.

He delivered that tossing one of his best outings in his career, tying his highs in innings pitched (6.2) and strikeouts (9).

Caglianone only gave up one hit and one walk in his 6.2 innings pitched.

https://twitter.com/gatorsbb/status/1657821942181957633?s=61&t=OR2E6ixOnDDxPXKDBRCfFA

Langford Slices a Multi-homer Day

Vanderbilt was able to bring in a run after Chris Maldonado was hit by a pitch. Brandon Neely came in to relieve Caglianone and gave up a single, making it a 5-1 game.

But, Langford didn’t keep that true for long as he belted his second home run and third hit of the day.

Gators Close the Door with a Top-10 Win

Vanderbilt added its second run in the top of the eighth inning as Alan Spinal doubled. Two ground outs by Enrique Bradfield and Davis Diaz sent in the second run.

Neely threw 2.1 innings giving up three hits and one earned run. Florida completed its top-10 sweep of Vanderbilt and put themselves in a good position for a national eight seed.