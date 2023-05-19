Rays Look to Get Back on Track Against Brewers

After losing two out of three games against the New York Mets, the Tampa Bay Rays return home to play the Milwaukee Brewers in a three game series. The Brewers are also coming off of a loss, and the Rays will look to avoid a third straight defeat. Shane McClanahan will toe the bump for Tampa Bay, while Adrian Houser gets the start for Milwaukee. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

Hot Start for Tampa

McClanahan has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league so far, holding a perfect 7-0 record through nine starts. He’s recorded a 2.34 ERA and has struck out 61 batters.

As a team, Tampa Bay is hitting .273 going into this game while the Brewers are hitting just .239. A major part of the Rays’ offensive success comes from Josh Lowe, Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz. All three players are tied for the team lead in home runs with 10 long balls. Additionally, all three have a batting average over .300.

The Rays still sit atop the AL east and lead the league with 87 home runs.

Brew Crew

For the Brewers, the team only has one player who’s batting over. 300 in Owen Miller. In 28 games played, Miller has recorded a .350 average. Rowdy Tellez has hit 10 home runs while Willy Adames and Christian Yelich have each hit seven.

On the mound, Houser has only two starts under his belt this season, giving up five runs on 15 hits in 8.2 innings.

Meanwhile, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta lead the pitching staff for Milwaukee. So far this season, Burnes has posted a 3.48 ERA with 46 strikeouts. Peralta leads the staff in strikeouts with 50.

The Rays will face Peralta on Sunday but will not face Burnes over the course of the series. Zach Eflin will get the start Saturday for Tampa Bay, but a Sunday starter has yet to be announced by manager Kevin Cash.

The Saturday game will begin at 4:10 p.m. while the Sunday game will begin at 1:40 p.m.