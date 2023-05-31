Bader-
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader, center, leaves a baseball game with an apparent injury while accompanied by a trainer, left, and manager Aaron Boone, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Former Gator Harrison Bader Lands on 10-Day IL

Ryan Hirsh May 31, 2023 Baseball, Former Gators, Gators Baseball, MLB 364 Views

Former Florida Gator and current New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is back on the injured list with a hamstring strain. The center fielder suffered the right hamstring injury on Monday night while running to first base.

 

Bader Receives Injury Update

The former Gator is on the 10-day IL but has no timetable for a return. An MRI on Tuesday revealed the injury to be a low-grade strain that could keep him out for multiple weeks.

A Successful Career with the Gators

In his three seasons with the Gators, Bader batted .313 and became the 11th player in school history to record 20+ home runs, 100+ RBI and 30+ steals over his career.

https://twitter.com/GatorsBB/status/1457528549624123398?s=20

Long Injury History

For Bader, this is just one of multiple injuries he has suffered in his career. The 28-year-old has struggled to remain healthy and is constantly in and out of the lineup. Bader has only played in 531 of 764 possible regular seasons games from 2018-2023. When the Yankees acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2022 trade deadline, Bader was on the injured list with plantar fasciitis.

Bader was set to play for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic in March, but dropped out in hopes of remaining healthy for the MLB season. The center fielder then missed most of Spring Training and the start of the 2023 season with an oblique strain he suffered on March 8.

Hot Start to the Season

Before his hamstring injury on Monday, Bader was batting .267 with six home runs in just 26 games since making his season debut on May 2.

https://twitter.com/Yankees/status/1662912003780886528?s=20

Bader’s defense this season has also been stellar. He is currently second among all center fielders with five outs above average, according to CBS Sports.

The Yankees hope to have Bader back soon, as he has been impactful on offense and defense and his loss will certainly be felt.

