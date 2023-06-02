J.C. Deacon Talks Golf National Title

Share Facebook

Tuesday, Gators men’s golf head coach J.C Deacon led Florida to its fifth national title, defeating Georgia Tech 3-1. Deacon joined Sport Scene Friday to discuss the special team he was able to coach.

When Fred Biondi clinched the final point for the Gators, Deacon said he broke down into tears.

The head coach formed a major bond with his team and knew three years ago the drive and talent these players had in them. Deacon and his team got along and had a heavy heart with his seniors Ricky Castillo, Biondi, John DuBois and Yuxin Lin. Even though the golfers played their last match for Florida, they ended their season as champions. Deacon talked about how much growth these players have had going from boys to men.

Deacon Career

He played professionally on the Gateway Tour and Canadian Tour. He was a U.S. Amateur semifinalist in 2005 before capturing two Minor League Golf Tour Titles in 2007, taking top honors at the Emerald Hills Classic and the Miami Shores Shootout.

Additionally, he played in 35 events over a three-year span (2008-10) on the Canadian Tour and made 17 cuts. His best finish came at the 2008 Saskatchewan Open, where he shared a spot for fourth place. After Graduating from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, He was an assistant coach for the Rebels from 2011-14. Deacon then became the Gators’ 15th head coach when he replaced legendary Gator head coach Buddy Alexander in the summer of 2014.

Deacon said assistant coach Dudley Hart played a major role in the Gators improvement. Hart played for the Gators, was a four-time All American, won two PGA Tour tournaments and played in the Masters. Deacon said Hart was filled with emotions and it was the best golf moment of his life.