Women’s College World Series Heating Up As Finals Draw Near

Share Facebook

Twitter

After a tournament filled with dominant performances, stunning upsets and electrifying moments, only three teams remain in the 2023 Women’s College World Series: the Oklahoma Sooners, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers.

Though each squad has taken different paths to get to this point, they all share the same goal: to lift the trophy in Oklahoma City.

But, despite all three teams putting together their own respective fantastic campaigns, only one will emerge victorious.

Oklahoma’s Continued Women’s College World Series Dominance

The Oklahoma Sooners have ruled the world of college softball for quite some time now. After winning a pair of National Championships in 2021 and 2022, the Sooners look poised to complete a three-peat this year.

Oklahoma survived a pair of close calls from the Stanford Cardinal in their College World Series bracket. On June 1, Jordy Bahl lifted the Sooners to a 2-0 win over the Cardinal with a stellar pitching performance.

In seven innings pitched, Bahl struck out 11 batters while only allowing five hits, one walk and zero runs. Four days later, the two teams met again in the semifinals.

Despite Stanford forcing the game into extra innings, Tiare Jennings blasted out a two-RBI double in the ninth to clinch a 4-2 victory that officially sent Oklahoma to the WCWS Finals.

Oklahoma will now make their fourth consecutive Women’s College World Series Finals appearance as they wait to see who they’ll face.

Game 1 of the Championship Round is set for June 7, with first pitch at 8 p.m.

Noles & Vols Fight For Finals Spot

Florida State In The Driver’s Seat

On the other side of the tournament pool, the Florida State Seminoles have led the charge in their bracket.

FSU led off their College World Series campaign on June 1 with an 8-0 win over Oklahoma State Cowgirls. Kaley Mudge and Michaela Edenfield knocked out a pair of home runs to combine for five RBIs in a dominant performance that saw Florida State clinch a run-rule victory in just six innings.

Two days later, the Seminoles snagged a 3-1 victory over the Washington Huskies.

Kathryn Sandercock powered FSU to the victory with a strong performance in the circle. After entering the game midway through the second inning, Sandercock pitched the final 5.2 innings for Florida State. She subsequently only allowed six hits, one walk and one run.

Devyn Flaherty also chipped in with a strong performance at the plate, going 2-for-3 on the day while scoring two runs.

Tennessee Won’t Back Down

Only one team stands in the way of FSU’s path to a Women’s College World Series Finals appearance: the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

Tennessee got off to a strong start in the College World Series on June 1. With an explosive performance at the plate, Tennessee secured a 10-5 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Katie Taylor, Rylie West and Jamison Brockenbrough combined for five hits and seven RBIs on the day. West and Brockenbrough each blasted out a home run as well.

Tennessee’s championship hopes briefly hit a snag following a 9-0 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners on June 3. However, they responded the next day with a 3-1 win over Oklahoma State to stay alive. Ashley Rogers controlled the Cowgirls in the circle all game long. Rogers pitched a complete game and only surrendered four hits, two walks and one run.

At the plate, Zaida Puni kickstarted Tennessee’s offense with an RBI double into right field in the third inning. West brought Puni home later in the inning with a single into the left side. Puni went on to score again on an error from the Cowgirls in the fifth inning to seal Tennessee’s victory.

The Seminoles and Volunteers will face off for the final spot in the WCWS Finals on June 5, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

Should Florida State win, they automatically advance to the Championship Round.

If Tennessee wins, however, the two teams would play another game at 9:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to the Women’s College World Series Finals.