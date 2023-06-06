Tampa Bay Rays: Past and Future

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to defeat the Boston Red Sox 4-1 to take the series 3-1 on Monday.

Rays Defeat Red Sox

A classic "hit it where they ain't" RBI knock pic.twitter.com/SacNd8IAz9 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 5, 2023

Tampa was able to take the lead thanks to a big fifth inning in which they scored three runs, adding a bases loaded walk in the seventh inning to put the Red Sox away. It was a game that saw the Red Sox struggle having their only run come on a Justin Turner home run in the sixth inning.

With the win, Rays pitcher Shane McClanhan moves to 9-1 on the season. In six innings pitched, he threw five strikeouts, walking two and giving up five hits. For Boston, Brayan Bello also threw six innings giving up six hits, a walk and adding five strikeouts.

The Rays this season have gone 7-1 against the Red Sox and faceoff again for a two-game series in September.

Rays To Host Twins

On Tuesday, the Rays host the Minnesota Twins. The Twins are coming off a four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians in which each team took two games a piece.

Donny barreled it up! 💪 pic.twitter.com/WjEFLvD1XX — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 4, 2023

This is the first of three series that the Rays and Twins will play against each other. Tampa is riding a three-game win streak, looking to keep the momentum going. Meanwhile, the Twins are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

On the mound, Louie Varland (3-1) for the Twins will take on Zack Eflin (7-1) for the Rays.

First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.