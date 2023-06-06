Nine Gators Sign NIL Deals with OpenLocker

Share Facebook

On Friday, nine Florida Gators student-athletes signed NIL deals with OpenLocker. The nine student-athletes include Trevor Etienne and Shemar James in Football; Trinity Thomas, Morgan Hurd and Victoria Nguyen in gymnastics; Aliyah Matharu, Zippy Broughton, and Alex Klatsky in basketball; and Elisha Dees in diving.

In addition, the student-athletes would take part in a Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, with OpenLockers as the sponsor.

NIL Deal

As part of the deal, each student-athlete will sign unique collectibles. Also, they will appear on the OpenLockers podcast, giving them a chance to engage with fans.

Additionally, the collectibles will cost between $49 and $89. In addition, it will give fans entrance to the Gataverse. The Gataverse is a private community for UF fans. Moreover, it provides virtual and actual utility linked to regional businesses and major brands.

“Gataverse and the leadership team at OpenLocker created a unique NIL activation for our nine NIL summit attendees, from across five different sports,” Director of NIL Ben Chase said. “It really shows they care about maximizing NIL opportunities for every athlete, and that aligns with our mission here at Florida.”

NIL with OpenLocker

According to their website, “The OpenLocker FanTech platform is uniquely positioned at the intersection of fans and athletes. We use innovative digital collectibles to connect, engage, and reward loyal fans and open doors to revenue opportunities for athletes.” Unlike conventional deals, OpenLocker athletes receive the lion’s share of revenue from sales and have direct participation in the creation of their digital assets and collectibles.”

“We are very excited about the NIL Summit to showcase and share our creative NIL solutions with hundreds of schools and athletes,” said OpenLockers’ president and founder. “Through our collaboration with the University of Florida, OpenLocker will be activated, showcasing the various ways it increases opportunity for student-athletes.”

What is Gataverse

The Gataverse is a marketplace on OpenLocker where collectables are available for purchase. Also, Gataverse members, including student-athletes and their families, receive discounted rates on StayGainesville rental properties near university venues.