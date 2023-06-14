TCU Set to Face Oral Roberts in Men’s College World Series

Share Facebook

The 2023 Men’s College World Series will begin Friday, as TCU kicks things off with Oral Roberts at 2 p.m. EST.

We will play 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗝𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝟭𝟲, at 𝟭 𝗣𝗠 𝗖𝗧 on ESPN. #FrogballUSA | #GoFrogs https://t.co/BDiM4pG1aF — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) June 13, 2023

TCU Regionals

TCU won all three of its regional games against Arizona and Arkansas.

The Frogs played Indiana State in a two-game series in the Super Regionals, beating them both times.

After beating Indiana State 6-4 in the Super Regionals, the Frogs were given their ticket to Omaha.

This is TCU’s sixth trip to the College World Series in program history.

TCU’s Kole Klecker and Anthony Silva were named Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

ORU Regionals

The No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles had a great outcome in their Regionals.

Starting with the Stillwater Regionals, they took home all three wins against Oklahoma State, Washington and Dallas Baptist.

Oral Roberts won two out three games of its Eugene Super Regional against Oregon. They came up just one run short of Oregon in the first game of their three-game series.

After that first game, though, the Golden Eagles came back strong and bounced back with two wins against Oregon.

The Golden Eagles received their ticket to Omaha Sunday after the win.

The Golden Eagles have one first team, one second team and one third team player that were All-Americans. Cade Denton made first team, Jonah Cox made second team and Matt Hogan made third team.

A trio of Golden Eagles have been named @NCBWA All-Americans! 👏 Cade Denton – First Team

Jonah Cox – Second Team

Matt Hogan – Third Team 📰: https://t.co/A3hhJRV3gt pic.twitter.com/0myzZQkDAd — ORU Baseball (@ORUBaseball) June 14, 2023

Both TCU and Oral Roberts held their Omaha sendoffs Wednesday afternoon.