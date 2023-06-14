FILE - In this June 14, 2019, file photo, the College World Series logo is partially painted at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., as Vanderbilt players practice ahead of their College World Series game against Louisville. The NCAA's decision to canceled winter and spring sports championships means the College World Series will not be held for the first time in its 73-year history. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

TCU Set to Face Oral Roberts in Men’s College World Series

The 2023 Men’s College World Series will begin Friday, as TCU kicks things off with Oral Roberts at 2 p.m. EST.

TCU Regionals

TCU won all three of its regional games against Arizona and Arkansas.

The Frogs played Indiana State in a two-game series in the Super Regionals, beating them both times.

After beating Indiana State 6-4 in the Super Regionals, the Frogs were given their ticket to Omaha.

This is TCU’s sixth trip to the College World Series in program history.

TCU’s Kole Klecker and Anthony Silva were named Freshman All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

ORU Regionals

The No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles had a great outcome in their Regionals.

Starting with the Stillwater Regionals, they took home all three wins against Oklahoma State, Washington and Dallas Baptist.

Oral Roberts won two out three games of its Eugene Super Regional against Oregon. They came up just one run short of Oregon in the first game of their three-game series.

After that first game, though, the Golden Eagles came back strong and bounced back with two wins against Oregon.

The Golden Eagles received their ticket to Omaha Sunday after the win.

The Golden Eagles have one first team, one second team and one third team player that were All-Americans. Cade Denton made first team, Jonah Cox made second team and Matt Hogan made third team.

Both TCU and Oral Roberts held their Omaha sendoffs Wednesday afternoon.

