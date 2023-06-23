Former Gator Tony Joiner Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Second Degree Murder

Share Facebook

On June 8, former Gator football safety Tony Joiner pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Heyzel Obando. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Obando was found dead Feb. 14, 2016, in her Fort Myers apartment.

Additional Details

Authorities said Joiner killed Obando with a firearm, according to Lee County Court documents. Additionally, he was given 1,455 days in jail prior to the start of the sentence.

Joiner wasn’t arrested until June 2019, and he’d been arrested twice prior on two domestic violence charges against Obando.

Time with the Gators

Joiner was a key member of the Gators defense from 2004-07 and was the team captain during the 2007 season. He was a major player for the 2006 national championship team, and made a significant contribution to the Gators defense for three years under Urban Meyer.

Overall, he recorded 156 tackles, five interceptions and three forced fumbles. His best season came in 2006, recording 59 tackles which led Florida defensive backs. He was one of six Gators to record 50-plus tackles on the year, and he was also apart of the kickoff and return units.

In the 2007 season, he finished with the fourth most tackles on the team with 64. He also had two interceptions, tying with Wondy Pierre-Louis for the lead on the team. During this season, his most impressive game was against Kentucky when he recorded nine tackles.