Jaydon Hill Talks Gator Defense at Fall Camp

Florida Gators defensive back Jaydon Hill met with the media Monday to talk about the upcoming season. This will be Hill’s fifth year at UF, but he is classified as a redshirt junior. He is hoping to play a bigger role in the Gator defense in 2023, as they look to bounce back from a 6-7 record last season.

Hill had a very productive year in 2022, starting the final nine games for Florida. He was tied for the team lead in interceptions with two and totaled 24 solo tackles.

Defense Under Corey Raymond

Hill talked about the leadership that Gator defensive back coach Corey Raymond brings to the table. He said that the communication under Raymond is much improved, which will help the defense as a whole.

He also mentioned how he will be playing a more important role in the defense this season. As Hill is now a veteran on this team, he will be given the opportunity to play more of the “Star” position in the defensive backfield.

A position that was manned by Tre’Vez Johnson and Jadarrius Perkins most of last season, Hill is hoping to make a big impact at the star.

“I’ve been doing pretty good at star,” Hill said. “I like it a lot; I plan on making a lot of plays there.”

Differences in 2023

Hill was asked about how this Gators team will be different than last year’s.

He first talked about the difference he sees in the morale as a whole. He said that head coach Billy Napier’s efforts to bring the team together has helped them become closer than ever.

Hill talked about Napier’s random “Know Your Teammates” assignments. This is when a player sits in a room with a coach and is given 10 pictures of players, coaches or staff, and they must name the person and say their hometown. He said this is great for bringing the team closer because they get to know the other guys in the locker room and are ready to go to war for them.

He also talked about the differences he has seen on the defensive side of the ball. Hill said that the aggressiveness of the defense is what makes them stand out as a group.

Fully Healthy

After suffering a season-ending injury before the 2021 season, Hill said he is now feeling great. He added that playing the star position this season, he had to get bigger and stronger in the offseason. He feels he is now in the best shape he has been in for years.

With a new defensive coordinator in Austin Armstrong, Hill and the rest of the Gator defense is hoping to produce in 2023 and shock the college football landscape.