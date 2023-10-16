Ottawa Senators Shut Down Tampa Bay Lightning

Share Facebook

The Ottawa Senators took down the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 5-2 victory. This marked the Senators’ fourth consecutive home win over the Lightning.

Notably, the Lightning’s Steven Stamkos was absent due to a lower-body injury. His status is listed as day-to-day.

Tough Gameplay

In the first period, Ottawa dominated Tampa Bay in shots, outshooting them 17-3. Ottawa carried on to score the opening goal in the third consecutive game when Vladimir Tarasenko received a backhanded pass from Ridly Greig and beat Matt Tomkins with a low shot.

This game marked the NHL debut of rookie goalie Matt Tomkins, who managed to stop 33 of the 37 shots he faced.

In the opening minute of the second period, Anthony Cirelli crossed to the front of the net uncontested and scored a shot over Joonas Korpisalo, tying up the game.

Midway through the period, Darren Raddysh blocked a shot by Brady Tkachuk and immediately dropped, allowing the Senators to grab the loose puck and take a 2-1 lead.

Tampa Bay once again tied the game up when Tanner Jeannot capitalized on the rebound of a shot by Victor Hedman.

With under a minute left in the second period, Tarasenko picked off a drop pass by Nick Perbix and passed it to Mathieu Joseph, who fired it into the top corner to put Ottawa back ahead.

Closing Out Gameplay

In the third period, Tkachuk made the move from the left side. He slipped past Raddysh to score a shot to extend their lead to 4-2.

Stuzle’s second goal, an empty-netter, sealed the victory. This final goal led to the score of 5-2.

This game marked Tkachuk’s second two-goal game. It is the Senators’ second victory in two nights after defeating Philadelphia 5-2. Tampa Bay is coming off their 6-4 loss to Detroit.

Up Next

Tampa Bay Lightning travel to play the Buffalo Sabres Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa Senators play the Washington Capitals Wednesday at 7 p.m.