College Football Fun Stuff: The Halfway Report

Here’s the stuff that you might have missed through the first half of the college football season that doesn’t really matter, but definitely matters.

The greatest trophy ever returns

The Battle for the Bones is back, baby. UAB will take on Memphis this week. The winner gets to take home this absolute beauty.

The Big Ten West: Gone too soon

The nation was blessed with a Wisconsin versus Iowa battle for the ages that truly encapsulated the spirit of Big 10 West football. America will miss you next year.

I will miss Big 10 West football truly some of the greatest games ever pic.twitter.com/XNbxTpsmHj — Tyler (@TylerH016) October 14, 2023

Charlotte and Navy out-Big Ten Westing the Big Ten West

Checkmate, Iowa and Wisconsin. This is really something.

Reject modernity, embrace Air Force Football

Air Force is 6-0 and ranked No. 22 in the nation. They have thrown the ball 28 times the whole season. The team boasts five 100-plus yard rushers and just one 100-plus yard receiver. The Falcons put up 39 points on just three completions in their win against Utah State. This military academy style football might just make an appearance in a New Years Six bowl game.

Colorado School of Mines

The Orediggers are the No. 1 team in Division II football for the first time ever. This is how the team looked on picture day. Coincidence? I think not.

A fun way to spend five minutes: Go through the Colorado School of Mines football roster and try to find all the (intentionally) bizarre mugshots.https://t.co/Of0UYyYVMA pic.twitter.com/5NiN9SCnvv — Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) September 8, 2022

The Colorado Football entertainment saga

The Buffs might be the most paid attention to 4-3 team ever. Colorado is certainly fun to watch, and the Coach Prime effect is on full display. CU isn’t good yet, but boy are they entertaining. We’ll see what Deion’s building in Boulder in the next few years.

P.S. If the National Championship was decided by social media followers and views, CU would be unanimous No. 1 right now.

The Colorado football Instagram account went from 62.4K (November 2022) to 1M followers less than a year after making Deion Sanders the head coach 😎 pic.twitter.com/3Zya08Dutx — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 12, 2023

Biff Poggi

The cut-off kind of rocks. Unfortunately, Charlotte is 1-5.

Charlotte 49ers (@CharlotteFTBL) head coach Biff Poggi is the definition of a football guy. 💯 pic.twitter.com/534s9ZnKaP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 10, 2023

The Miami fumble

The worst way to lose in the history of the universe? This is one you simply don’t recover from.

“That’s one of the biggest coaching mistakes at this level that I have ever seen in my lifetime.” Miami could've taken a knee and closed out Georgia Tech. Instead … disaster struck 😳 pic.twitter.com/I5vAvtn78p — ESPN (@espn) October 8, 2023

And finally, one of the greatest stories in recent memory… the Brian Ferentz saga

If you aren’t aware, Brian Ferentz is Iowa’s offensive coordinator. He is also the son of head coach, Kirk Ferentz. Brian has not been great in recent seasons, and Iowa fans have been asking for his firing.

Iowa put a clause in his contract this season, saying the Hawkeyes must average 25 points per game (needs 325 points in the season) and win seven games or Brian is fired. Iowa is 6-1, and will likely go 11-1 and appear in the conference championship game. Unfortunately, Iowa averages just 20.8 points. This will start to get real fun real soon.