NFL Week 6 Recap

The NFL season is in full swing, with Week 6 coming to a close. This week brought upsets and nail-biters, as top teams underperformed and underdogs came to play.

Unbeaten No More

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers both lost, meaning that no team will have a perfect season.

Both teams were 5-0 entering Sunday, and both lost as seven-plus point favorites on the road.

Eagles vs Jets

The Eagles traveled to MetLife Stadium to take on the Jets in a relatively low-scoring affair. After scoring two touchdowns in the first half, the Eagles offense was shutout in the second, allowing the Jets to climb back from an 11-point deficit and win the game.

The Jets flipped all the momentum late in the third quarter, capitalizing on costly mistakes from the Eagles. It started on the final drive of the quarter as Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein knocked in a 38-yard field goal to bring his team within two points. The next two possessions for the Eagles ended in mistakes, with an interception and a missed field goal.

The Birds got the ball again, up 14-12 with just under five minutes to play. On a third-and-9 immediately following the two minute warning, Hurts was intercepted for the third time in the game, with corner Tony Adams’ 45-yard return setting the Jets up with first-and-goal. Breece Hall set MetLife on fire the next play, with what would be the game-winning touchdown run.

The Jets succeeded on a two-point attempt and stopped the Eagles one last time to secure the victory.

Browns vs 49ers

The 49ers suffered a similar fate as they traveled to Cleveland to face the Browns.

The Browns defense came to play, allowing just 223 total yards and 17 points to a team that had scored 30 or more in every game this season. They handed Brock Purdy his first career loss as a starter, holding San Francisco’s signal caller to a season-low 125 passing yards.

Cleveland’s defense played great, and they needed to without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. PJ Walker got the start for the Browns, who relied on the run game, racking up 160 rushing yards. In the air, most of the damage was done by Amari Cooper, posting four receptions for 108 yards.

The Browns took the lead on a late field goal, and won the game on a 41-yard miss by 49ers’ kicker Jake Moody. This was only the second miss of the rookie’s career, with the first coming earlier in the game.

Injuries also played a role in this one.

Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey both exited the game, with just 63 total yards between the two. All-pro tackle Trent Williams was also banged up and was seen in a walking boot after the game.

The injury concern will be something for the Niners to keep an eye on moving forward.

Bills Survive Scare

The Buffalo Bills hosted the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football. The one-win Giants had the one-loss Bills on the ropes entering the fourth quarter in Orchard Park.

The Bills offense was shutdown early and often by Wink Martindale and the Giants’ defense. Martindale’s defense, which had given up 24-plus points in every game so far, held Josh Allen and the Bills scoreless for three quarters.

However it did not take Buffalo long to break through in the final quarter. Allen and company were in the midst of a 10-minute, 17-play, 89-yard drive when the the teams switched sides to start the fourth. On the first play of the quarter, Allen found Deonte Harty for the touchdown. Kicker Tyler Bass added the extra point, giving his team a 7-6 lead.

On the ensuing possession, the Giants responded with the third field goal of the game by Graham Gano, to retake the lead. Allen and the Bills would respond again, going on another lengthy touchdown drive to take a 14-9 lead.

The game ended in heartbreak for the G-men. After driving the length of the field, the Giants were gifted an untimed down at the Buffalo one-yard line following a pass interference call. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor, playing in place of the injured Daniel Jones, could not find tight end Darren Waller in the end zone on the game’s final play, as the Bills would escape with a five-point win.

Jags and Dolphins Win Big, Bucs Struggle in Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars completed the season sweep of the Indianapolis Colts after beating them in Week 1. Travis Etienne scored twice, leading the way for the Jags on offense.

The Jacksonville defense also had a strong showing, forcing Colts QB Gardner Minshew to turn it over four times en route to a 37-20 win.

It was business as usual for the Miami Dolphins, with another outstanding offensive performance. The Fins lit up the box score again, with Raheem Mostert putting up 115 yards and two touchdowns on 17 rushes, and Tyreek Hill hauling in six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown of his own.

First overall pick Bryce Young played well for the opposing Panthers, but was unable to keep up with Dolphins, who outscored Carolina 42-21 in the win.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not fare as well as their in-state counterparts. The Bucs offense did not find the end zone against the Lions on Sunday, scoring just two field goals in their 20-6 home loss to Detroit.