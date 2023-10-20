Diamondbacks Look to Even NLCS Against Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks face off in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series Friday night. First pitch is at 8:07 p.m.

Phillies Take Early Series Lead

The Phillies dominated in Games 1 and 2, securing an early 2-0 series lead at home.

Philadelphia took Game 1 5-3. Behind three home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner, the Phillies held off a late Diamondbacks comeback for a victory.

Game 2, in contrast, was a complete blowout. The Phillies crushed Arizona 10-0. Philadelphia starting pitcher Aaron Nola was strong for the team during the regular season, and he continued his success Tuesday, giving up three hits and striking out seven in six innings.

This game marked the second time the Phillies have scored 10 or more runs in a game this postseason. Additionally, Kyle Schwarber tallied two home runs and Trea Turner hit one, as well.

Diamondbacks Bounce Back

Thursday, the series shifted to Arizona for Game 3 of the series, and the Diamondbacks were able to secure a win.

In a pitching duel, both teams were unable to put runs across the plate through the first six innings. Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5.2 scoreless innings, giving up just two hits and striking out nine. Ranger Suarez also had a strong outing, going 5.1 innings, giving up no runs and three hits for Philadelphia.

The Phillies got on the scoreboard first in the top of the seventh inning. Harper came in on a wild pitch to put Philadelphia up 1-0. However, their lead didn’t last long, as the Diamondbacks quickly responded with an RBI double from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Then, in the ninth, a walk-off single by Ketel Marte sent Arizona fans home happy, and the Diamondbacks cut their series deficit to 2-1.

WALK US OFF KETEL!!! pic.twitter.com/kEwDXVGXpO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 19, 2023

Game 4

The pressure is on the Diamondbacks Friday, as they’ll look to even the series at two games apiece.

Arizona will start Joe Mantiply on the mound with a bullpen game expected for the team.

The Phillies will go with Cristopher Sánchez as their starting pitcher.